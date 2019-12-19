Prep roundup: Raiders beat Spartans in wrestling dual

Crescent Valley won eight of nine matches contested, five by fall, Thursday in defeating visiting Corvallis 62-9 in a Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual.
CV’s Gabe Whisenhunt (120 pounds), Daschle Lamer (126), Chance Lamer (132) Konrad Hoyer (182) and Garrett Olbrich (285) all won with first-round pins.
Raiders coach Chad Lamer singled out Lane Byer for his 12-4, major-decision win against Cade O’Brien at 220.
“I wasn’t really sure how that match would go, but Lane has been wrestling really well so far this year,” the coach said. “I guess I wasn’t surprised by the outcome because he had some really good wins at Perry Burlison and at Reno.”
Corvallis got its lone win on the mat from freshman Kael Compton, who worked a reversal in the closing seconds of the 145 match against Mario Settersten to win 6-5.
“He’s been doing a really good job in the room, wrestling real hard,” Spartans coach Tyler Phillips said, adding that Compton has followed his suggestion and sought out coaches to train with in practice. “He’s got the right kind of mentality. It doesn’t matter who he’s wrestling in the room, he wants somebody that’s going to push him.”
Boys basketball
West Albany couldn’t quite recover after falling behind in the first half on the way to a 67-51 loss to South Salem at the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University.
West coach Derek Duman said the Bulldogs trailed by about 10 and it stayed in that range for most of the second half before the Saxons pulled away at the end of the game.
“We played better in the second half be we just could never really get over the hump,” Duman said.
T.J. Zimmermann has 16 points and Koby Ruiz added 11 for the Bulldogs.
West Albany (2-3) takes on Parkrose in the tourney on Friday at 10 a.m.
OTHER SCORES: Philomath 59, North Valley 41; Warrenton 38, Santiam Christian 34 (OT)
Girls basketball
Audrey Miller scored 20 points to lead Santiam Christian to a 36-28 win against Warrenton in the Dayton tournament.
SC (6-1) will take on Western Christian on Friday in the tourney.
OTHER SCORES: Corvallis 59, South Eugene 53; Philomath 50, North Valley 23; Regis 58, Sweet Home 48