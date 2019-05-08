Crescent Valley High scored just one run in Monday’s tough 2-1 home loss to Silverton, but made sure that wouldn’t be the case right from the start on Wednesday.
The Raiders sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning and scored six times as they rebounded with a 9-5 Mid-Willamette Conference baseball win over the Foxes.
CV scored six times on just two hits and used four walks, three wild pitches and five stolen bases to jump out early.
The Foxes did answer with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the first but the Raiders never trailed.
Roam Neff came on in relief in the first and scattered six hits and gave up one run over the final 6⅔ innings.
CV and Silverton are both 9-3 in the MWC, a game back of Central (10-2). The Raiders are at West Albany on Friday.
West Albany 7, North Salem 3
The Bulldogs remained in contention for the Mid-Willamette Conference championship by topping North Salem at Memorial Stadium for their third win in a row.
West has moved into the title race by winning five of its last six games. It plays host to Crescent Valley on Friday.
Central 6, Lebanon 3
INDEPENDENCE — Central doubled Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference matchup at CHS. The Warriors (4-16, 1-11) resume MWC action at South Albany on Friday.
Dallas 3, Corvallis 2
DALLAS — Dallas edged Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference pitcher's dual. The Spartans (7-15, 4-9) visit Silverton on Friday.
Sweet Home 7, Newport 6
SWEET HOME — The Huskies moved to within one game of first-place Newport by topping the Cubs in the Oregon West Conference game.
Sweet Home (15-8, 13-4) plays at Newport on Thursday. If the Huskies win, they will pull even with Newport and earn the OWC's top seed in the 4A playoffs by tiebreaker, having won two of three against Newport.
Jefferson 14, Scio 2
JEFFERSON — Jefferson topped Scio in five innings in the 2A-3A nonleague matchup at JHS.
Jefferson (11-11) concludes its regular season on Friday with a 2A/1A Special District 3 game at Lowell. Scio (6-17) wraps up its regular season on Friday with a 3A Special District 1 game at Amity.
La Pine 11, Harrisburg 1
HARRISBURG — La Pine knocked off Harrisburg in the Mountain Valley Conference game. Dax Bennett went 3 for 3 with one RBI and Chase Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double. The Eagles (6-11, 3-7) visit Pleasant Hill on Friday.
Sisters 6, Santiam Christian 2
ADAIR VILLAGE — The 4A Outlaws topped 3A Santiam Christian in the nonleague game at SC.
Vandon Haugen had two hits and Rylan Kutsch tripled for SC (16-6), which resumes Special District 3 action at La Pine on Friday.
Softball
SALEM — Claire Angel hit a solo homer, Morgan Maynard scored twice and Abby Sadowsky drove in a run to lead South Albany to a 4-2 win over North Salem in a Mid-Willamette Conference softball game at Wallace Marine Park.
Ellen Beasley threw a complete-game six-hitter for the RedHawks. She allowed one earned run, and had five strikeouts.
South (6-15, 5-8) travels to Crescent Valley on Friday.
Sweet Home 11, Sisters 0
SISTERS — Sweet Home tied Philomath atop the Oregon West Conference standings by blanking Sisters 11-0 in a five-inning game at Sisters.
The Huskies (18-6, 14-3) play at Newport and Philomath plays Woodburn on Thursday in each team's regular-season finale. Philomath would earn the league's top playoff seed in the event of a tie as it was 2-1 vs. Sweet Home during the season.
Monroe 20, Oakridge 5
MONROE — Tyler Warden allowed one hit, no runs and had 11 strikeouts in her stint in the circle to lead Monroe to the 2A/1A Special District 3 victory.
Ashley Sutton went 3 for 4 with two homers and seven RBIs, Emily Taylor hit a three-run homer and Emma Koch went 2 for 3 and scored three times for MHS.
The Dragons (13-6, 12-4) resume league play on Friday when they host Oakland in a doubleheader.
Harrisburg 10, La Pine 2
HARRISBURG — Taylor Bennett, Olivia Martinez and Taytum Hughes had two hits each to lead Harrisburg in the Mountain Valley Conference game. Hughes and Bennett each drove in two runs.
Harrisburg (13-7, 9-1) plays at Pleasant Hill on Friday in its next league game.
Dayton 2, Santiam Christian 1
DAYTON — The Pirates edged the Eagles in the nonconference matchup. SC (9-12) resumes Mountain Valley Conference action on Friday at La Pine.
Jefferson 19, Sheridan 18
JEFFERSON — Jefferson won the 2A/1A Special District 2 battle in nine innings to even its conference record. The Lions (8-12, 7-7) host Santiam on Friday in their next Special District 2 action.
Central 6, Crescent Valley 2
INDEPENDENCE — The Raiders battled Central before falling in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at CHS. CV (2-13, 0-12) hosts South Albany on Friday.
Track & field
SILVERTON — Lebanon’s Dina Altuhov won the 1,500 in a personal-best 5 minutes, 29.98 seconds at a three-way Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet with Dallas at Silverton.
Morgan Hopkins took first in the shot put (38 feet, 5 inches) and was second in the discus (104-0).
On the boys side, Trenton Tuomi won the high jump (5-6) and Austin Mustoe was second in the pole vault (11-0, PR) and Blake Seibert second in the javelin (138-0).