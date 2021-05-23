Prep roundup: Prechel hits game-winner for Spartans

Ava Prechel hit a game-winning 3-pointer to give the Corvallis High girls basketball team a 51-48 win against Silverton on Saturday.

Silverton tied the game late in the fourth before Prechel's shot with 1.2 seconds left.

"The game was back and forth the entire 32 minutes," CHS coach Dan Miller said. "We had a two-point lead at halftime and exchanged the lead for most of the second half. Prechel had several steals as well as the game winner to lead our defensive pressure alongside Kylie Bluhm and Ruby Krebs."

Sevennah Van De Riet finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds., Anna Dazey had 11 points and Elka Prechel 10 points for CHS.

Boys basketball

Crescent Valley downed Lebanon 66-55 in overtime.

The Raiders were down 55-49 late in regulation and came back to tie and send the game into OT.

Noah Dewey had 41 points on 16-of-21 shooting from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds.

MCNARY 52, WEST ALBANY 40: Koby Ruiz had 19 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Nate Meithof led McNary with 29 points.

Baseball