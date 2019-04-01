Try 3 months for $3
Print

SISTERS — The Philomath High softball team rolled to a 16-0 Oregon West Conference win in five innings at Sisters.

The Warriors (7-5) play at Newport on Thursday.

Junction City 8, Sweet Home 4

JUNCTION CITY — The Huskies fell in the nonconference road game.

Sweet Home (4-4) takes on Cascade at home on Wednesday.

Boys golf

Seth King shot a 68 to lead Crescent Valley to first in a Mid-Willamette Conference meet at Trysting Tree.

King was the medalist. Michael Gray shot a 73 and Matt Zaback had a 74 for CV.

Zach Montagne and Cole Rueck both shot 79 for Corvallis. The Spartans finished in second with a 326.

West Albany was third with 351. Andrew Liles led the Bulldogs with an 87.

Silverton was fourth with a 354, Dallas had 377, Central shot 384, Lebanon finished with 417 and South Albany shot 443.

Girls golf

DALLAS — The West Albany girls took first at a Mid-Willamette Conference meet at Cross Creek.

Anna Schweitzer was medalist with an 84.

Madi White (119) and Hannah McClure (112) also played well for WAHS.

“It was a long course for the girls today and they had to deal with a bit of rain, but they persevered and managed to win comfortably,” WAHS coach Matt Boase said.

“These girls are seeing their work pay off and it’s great to see.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0