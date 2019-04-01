SISTERS — The Philomath High softball team rolled to a 16-0 Oregon West Conference win in five innings at Sisters.
The Warriors (7-5) play at Newport on Thursday.
Junction City 8, Sweet Home 4
JUNCTION CITY — The Huskies fell in the nonconference road game.
Sweet Home (4-4) takes on Cascade at home on Wednesday.
Boys golf
Seth King shot a 68 to lead Crescent Valley to first in a Mid-Willamette Conference meet at Trysting Tree.
King was the medalist. Michael Gray shot a 73 and Matt Zaback had a 74 for CV.
Zach Montagne and Cole Rueck both shot 79 for Corvallis. The Spartans finished in second with a 326.
West Albany was third with 351. Andrew Liles led the Bulldogs with an 87.
Silverton was fourth with a 354, Dallas had 377, Central shot 384, Lebanon finished with 417 and South Albany shot 443.
Girls golf
DALLAS — The West Albany girls took first at a Mid-Willamette Conference meet at Cross Creek.
Anna Schweitzer was medalist with an 84.
Madi White (119) and Hannah McClure (112) also played well for WAHS.
“It was a long course for the girls today and they had to deal with a bit of rain, but they persevered and managed to win comfortably,” WAHS coach Matt Boase said.
“These girls are seeing their work pay off and it’s great to see.”