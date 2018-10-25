EUGENE — Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez won the girls race at the Oregon West Conference district cross-country meet at Lane Community College.
Hernandez finished 18 minutes, 22.46 seconds and helped the Warriors to second with 48 points. Sisters won the title with 45 points and both teams will compete at the 4A state meet.
Sweet Home’s Jessy Hart was fourth in 19:57.99 and will represent the Huskies at state.
Philomath’s Madison Bushnell was seventh in 20:10.54 and Rivers Nuno was ninth in 20:43.85. Sarah McDaniel was 13th in 21:28.96.
The Philomath boys finished second in the district meet with 70 points.
Newport won the title with 49. Sweet Home was sixth.
Grant Hellesto was seventh in 16:40.55 and Brody Gerig was 10th in 16:45.69.
Justin Enghauser and Adam Hernandez were 16th and 17th for the Warriors, who will advance to the state meet.
3A/2A/1A Special District 2
LEBANON — The Harrisburg boys edged Taft to take the 3A Special District 2 meet.
The Eagles finished with 44 points and Taft was second with 45. Both qualify for the state meet.
Harrisburg’s Austin Brock was sixth with a time of 17 minutes, 59 seconds. Shae Neuschwander was eighth in 18:16.8 and Tad Christansen was ninth in 18:19.8.
Scio’s Luke Jones was 10th in 18:19.8, followed by Bridger Martin of Harrisburg in 11th at 18:27.6.
East Linn Christian took the boys 2A/1A title thanks to a first-place finish by Jedaiah Wasson.
Wasson won in 15:53.4. Teammate Brandon Williams was sixth in 17:22.6 and Ethan Slayden was eighth in 17:24.7. LR Burns was 11th in 18:05.3.
Central Linn finished eighth.
In the girls 3A/2A/1A race, Jessica Neal of Central Linn finished second in 19:09.5 and helped the Cobras to third and a berth at the state meet.
Jenna Neal was fourth in 20:07.1 and Yarabett White was 12th in 21:35.6.
Santiam Christian’s Ann Livingston was seventh in 21:13.8 and the Eagles finished fourth. Scio was seventh, Harrisburg eighth and Jefferson 11th.
Girls soccer
West Albany’s Sienna Higinbotham and Jordan Taylor of Corvallis shared Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer player of the year honors. Both players are seniors.
Kelli Cronkrite of CHS was MWC coach of the year.
The Spartans won the MWC title and had three players on the first team in juniors Heather Wright, Indigo Martin-Llinas and Marcella Allen.
The Bulldogs had senior Chloe Waterman and junior Bethanie Marteeny.
Senior Cali McClave, juniors Claire Macy and Peyton Dale (goalie) and sophomore Jada Foster of Crescent Valley were also first-team selections, as was South Albany’s Chanel Garcia.
Corvallis sophomores Daisy Rodrigues and Anna Dazey and senior goalie Nicole Langpop were on the second team.
Also on the second team were senior Megan Miller and sophomore Morgan Linde of West Albany; junior Megan Brunelle and sophomore Amelia Wilson of CV and South Albany’s McKenna Platt.
Honorable mention: Ellie Hintzman (CHS), Ana Bechtel (CHS), Jayde Crowe (WA), Megan Adamec (WA), Kendall Walton (WA), Crystal Still (CV), Sydney Berrey (CV), Izwabel Roman (CV), Faith DeVyldere (SA), Sarah DeVyldere (SA), Emma Poris (SA), Annie Latimer (Lebanon), Alysa Hoffman (Lebanon), Juliana Von Ruben (Lebanon).