Prep roundup: Philomath's Kramer wins discus

STAYTON — Philomath and Sweet Home combined to win seven of 16 individual event finals contested Friday at the Oregon West Conference Championship track and field meet at Stayton High School.

Philomath junior Sage Kramer won the girls discus with a personal-best toss of 103 feet, 4 inches and was also second in the javelin (111-0) and triple jump (31-3½, PR) in the seven-school meet.

The top two placers in each event and wildcard entries qualify for next week’s 4A state meet at Siuslaw High School in Florence.

Finals in the 3,000 meters and all field events were held Friday in Stayton. All remaining finals are Saturday.

Sweet Home’s Shelbey Nichol narrowly beat Kramer in the triple jump at 31-5 and was second in the shot put (35-3, PR). Philomath’s Mia Rust won the shot put (35-10) and was third in the discus (91-8). Philomath’s Amy McDaniel was first in the pole vault (9-4, PR) and teammate Emery Boutilier was third (8-6, PR).

McDaniel and Shelby Larson of Sisters tied for the best height in the event, with McDaniel winning on fewer misses. At 9-4, they are tied for the best 4A mark this season.