JUNCTION CITY — The Philomath High boys and girls both finished second Saturday at the 18-team Junction City Invitational.
Newport won both titles. Sweet Home was sixth, Central Linn seventh, Harrisburg 10th, Monroe 13th and Alsea 18th for the boys.
The Central Linn girls were fourth, with Monroe seventh, Sweet Home 10th, Harrisburg 15th and Alsea 17th.
For the boys, Central Linn’s Dustin Baze won the 400 meters in 53.51 seconds. Sweet Home’s Tristan Calkins was third. Monroe’s Dylan Lynn was second in the 100 meters, followed by Baze in third. Baze was second and Lynn third in the 200 meters.
Central Linn won the 4x100 relay in 46.32 and Philomath was third.
Sweet Home’s Noah Dinsfriend took first in the 110 hurdles in 16.37 seconds and won the 300 meter hurdles in 42.44. Calkins was first in the long jump with a leap of 21-04 and Monroe’s Zach Young was second. Young won the javelin with a throw of 160-10.
Sweet Home’s Tristan Saultz was third in the 1,500 meters and Philomath’s Brody Gerig was third in the 3,000 meters.
Monroe’s Cristian Garcia was first in the shot put with a throw of 48-03.5 and Philomath’s Kane Rust was second.
Philomath’s Bryce Beeton was first in the high jump with a leap of 5-08. Connor Kutzler of PHS won the pole vault with a mark of 12-06. Teammate Jensen Mast was third.
For the girls, Philomath’s Maggie Ross came in first in the 100 meters with a time of 12.53 and Central Linn’s Gracie Robb was third. Ross also won the 200 in 26.51 with Sweet Home’s Kate Hawken in second.
Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez took first in the 1,500 in 4:52.02. The Warriors were first in the 4x100 relay (51.16) and won the 4x400 relay (4:19.10) with Central Linn coming in third.
In the 400, Melia Morton of PHS was second and teammate Hannah Bovbjerg was third. Philomath’s Madison Bushnell was second in the 800. Philomath’s Alivia Pittman was second in the 100 hurdles, second in the 300 hurdles and third in the triple jump. PHS’ Ariana Manning was third in the high jump. McKenzie Begley of PHS was second and Natalie Thomas of Harrisburg third in the pole vault.
Monroe’s Laura Young won the shot put with a toss of 36-01.5 and Sadiemay Gullberg of PHS was second. Sweet Home’s Megan Hager was second in the discus and teammate Natalie Rodgers was third in the javelin. Cental Linn’s Makenna Chapman was third in the long jump.
Scio track ninth
EUGENE — The Scio boys and girls were both ninth at the Marist Track Classic on Saturday.