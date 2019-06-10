Philomath High swept the Oregon West Conference’s softball honors after winning the regular-season title.
Senior shortstop Hannah Williams was named the player of the year, sophomore Kamden Combs the pitcher of the year — for the second time — and Erik Remington the coach of the year — for the second straight time.
Philomath senior Amie Russell (infield), and sophomore Kaili Saathoff (outfield) also made the first team.
Senior Riley Weaver (outfield) was a second-team pick and freshman catcher Reagan Larson received honorable mention.
Sweet Home sophomore Savannah Hutchins (pitcher) and seniors Sunhee Bitter (infield) and Marissa Kurtz (outfield) were first-team picks.
Sophomores Graci Zanona (catcher) and Hutchins (outfield) made the second team while junior Ashtyn Walker (pitcher) and senior Sydney Mauer (outfield) received honorable mention.
Tri-River honors
Jefferson freshman Nashea Wilson was named to the second team of the all-Tri-River softball team as a first baseman. Wilson was the only Lions player to be named to one of the two teams but sophomore Cassie Cheever and senior Jaden Bender received honorable mention.
Baseball
Sweet Home senior Colton Smith was named the Oregon West Conference’s baseball player of the year.
Smith was a first-team pick as a pitcher while senior Nate Virtue was honored as an infielder.
Juniors Zach Luttmer (infield), Travis Thorpe (catcher) and Gavin Nichols (outfield) were on the second team along with sophomore Aiden Tyler (infield).
Junior infielder Zachary Zanona received honorable mention.
Philomath seniors Mike Slater (infield) and Brooks Stearns (catcher), along with junior Dylan Bennett (outfield), were first-team picks. Seniors Brandon Vogler (pitcher and Calvin Snuggerud (outfield) were second picks as was junior Brian McClelland (pitcher).
Senior Marshall Brattain (infield), sophomore Adam Hernandez (outfield) and freshman Cameron Ordway (infield) received honorable mention.
Boys lacrosse
Wes Albany's Nick Renyer and AJ Valdez both received honorable mention on the 2019 OSHLA all-state teams for boys loacrosse. Renyer wrapped up his career with the Bulldogs while Valdez will be a senior next season.