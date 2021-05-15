Prep roundup: Philomath girls win Oregon West title

The PHS 4x400 relay team of Knutson, Justin Englehauser, Cummings and Bushnell took first in 3:38.77.

SPECIAL DISTRICT 2: East Linn Christian took the boys title at the district meet.

The ELCHS girls were sixth. Jefferson was seventh in both girls and boys.

Brandon Williams took first in the 1,500 in 4:35.50 with Ethan Slayden coming in second at 4:35.60 for ELCHS. Williams also won the 3, 000 in 10:43.35 Slayden won the 800 in 2 minutes, 8.59 seconds and the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Jefferson’s Leon Romo won the long jump with a 20-8 and ELCHS’s Warren Wheeler was second with 18-10. Aidan Morgan was first in the triple jump (37-1.25)

ELCHS’s 4x100 relay team of Hatch, Morgan, Wheeler and Kolby Clark took first in 47.10 and the 4x400 relay team of Morgan, Wheeler, Slayden and Williams also won with a time of 3:49.68.

Grant Davidson was second in the shot put (39-9) and discus (113-7) and Williams was second in the pole vault at 11-0. Erik Hatch was second in the 100 in 12.26 and was third in the 200 (25.64).

Jefferson’s Madeleine LaCrosse was second in the shot put with a toss of 31-0 and Baylie Campau was second in the high jump at 4-8.