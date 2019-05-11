SISTERS — The Philomath girls took first at the Oregon West Conference district track and field meet.
PHS rolled up 189 points for first. Sweet Home was fifth. For the boys, Sweet Home was third and PHS fifth.
Maggie Ross was a double winner in the sprints, taking the 100 meters with a time of 12.39 seconds and the 200 in 25.93 for the Warriors. Philomath’s Melia Morton won the 400 in 59.22 with teammate Hannah Bovbjerg second in 59.98. Madison Bushnell of PHS was second in the 800 in 2:34.12.
Hannah Hernandez, who already had won the 3,000 title on Thursday for the Warriors, took first in the 1,500 in 5:02.03.
Alivia Pittman of PHS was second in the 100 hurdles in 16.65 and second in the 300 hurdles in 47.91.
In the 4x100 relay, Philomath finished first in 50.23 and Sweet Home second in 51.49. The Warriors also won the 4x400 relay in 4:04.42.
For the boys, Sweet Home took first in the 4x400 relay in 3:31.35 and second in the 4x100 in 44.66.
Philomath’s Trevin Del Nero edged Sweet Home’s Noah Dinsfriend in the 110 hurdles. Del Nero (15.49) and Dinsfriend (15.54) both had personal records.
Dinsfriend took first in the 300 hurdles in 40.89.
Philomath’s Grant Hellesto won the 800 in 2:02.47.
Sweet Home’s Casey Tow was second in the 400 in 50.58.
Monroe girls win district title
TOLEDO — Monroe won the girls title at the 2A Special District 3 track and field meet.
Central Linn was second. The Central Linn boys were also second and Monroe fourth.
Central Linn’s Grace Robb won the 100 meters in 13.18 seconds with Monroe’s Kyndal Martin second at 13.36. Robb helped the Cobras take the 4x100 relay in 52.89. Central Linn also win the 4x400 relay in 4:26.03.
Martin took first in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.59 and won the 300 hurdles in 48.46. She also won the long jump with a mark of 16-02.
Monroe’s Mirtha Lopez won the 200 in 26.69 and was second in the 400 in 1:01.19.
Monroe’s Laura Young (36-10.75) and Ashley Sutton (36-03.25) finished first and second in the shot put.
Monroe’s Peyton Bodi was second in the 800 in 2:32.40 and second in the 1,500 in 5:12.53.
Central Linn’s Jenna Neal was second in the 3,000 in 11:37.36 and Makenna Chapman was second in the high jump with a leap of 5-00.
For the boys, Monroe’s Cristian Garcia tossed the shot put 52 feet, 1 inch to win by over four feet. Garcia was second in discus with a throw of 140-09.
Monroe’s Zach Young won the high jump by going 6-05, the long jump with a 20-03 leap. Young was second in the 400 in 52.79 and second in the javelin with a throw of 161-08.
Central Linn’s Dustin Baze was second in the 100 in 11.47 and the 200 in 23.09.
The Cobras won the 4x100 relay in 45.19 and the 4x400 in 3:38.96.
Central Linn’s Hayden Glenn was second in the 3,000 in 9:36.70 and teammate Caleb Day was second in the 110 hurdles in 17.53, in the 300 hurdles in 45.10 and in the pole vault (10-06).
ELCA boys take title
MOUNT ANGEL — The East Linn Christian Academy boys took the team title at the 2A Special District 2 meet.
Jefferson tied Kennedy for third. The ELCA girls were second and Jefferson was third.
ELCA’s Jedaiah Wasson won the 1,500 meters title in 4:21.56 and was first in the 3,000 in 9:43.35. Teammate Christian Wilson won the 110 hurdles in 15.22 and came back for second in the 300 hurdles in 42.03.
ELCA’s Jacob Vandehey was second in the 200 in 23.34 and second in the 400 in 52.17. Ethan Slayden was second in the 800 in 2:06.96 for the Eagles.
ELCA’s 4x400 relay was first in 3:37.28 and the 4x100 team was second in 45.99.
The Eagles’ Matthew Reardon won the pole vault with a mark of 12-01.
Jefferson’s Cesar Sepulveda took first in the high jump with a leap of 6-02 and was second in the long jump with a mark of 20-9.25. Sepulveda also won the triple jump (43-10) with teammate Gavin Robertson (41-10) in second.
For the girls, ELCA’s Ally Beachy was second in the 100 in 13.37 and second in the 200 in 28.43. Teammate Lilyanne Savage won the 300 hurdles in 51.86 and was second in the 100 hurdles in 17.47.
ELCA was second in the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay.
Jefferson’s Sam Schwarz took the pole vault title with a mark of 8-09 and Victoria Ferrioli of ELCA was second (7-04).
Kira Sabin of Jefferson was second in the 800 in 2:38.68 and second in the 3,000 in 12:33.74. Teammate Baylie Campau was second in the high jump with a mark of 4-10.
3A Special District 4
SUTHERLIN — Harrisburg's Hope Bucher finished second in the discus at the 3A Special District 4 meet.
Bucher had a toss of 111-01.
Baseball
MONROE — Monroe held off Warrenton for a 12-10 nonleague win.
The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was cancelled.
The Dragons (21-1 overall, 14-0 in 2A Special District 3) have won 18 games in a row. They host Santiam Christian Tuesday.
Lowell 13, Jefferson 3
LOWELL — The Lions had a rough outing in the five-inning 2A Special District 3 loss.
Jefferson finishes the regular season at 11-12, 8-6.
Softball
MONROE — Monroe could not keep pace with 3A Warrenton in a 19-1 nonleague loss.
The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was cancelled.
Monroe finishes the regular season at 13-9 overall, 12-6 in 2A Special District 3.
Boys lacrosse
SALEM — West Albany advanced to the title game with an 11-8 win over Sprague in the conference playoffs on Friday.
West Albany plays at West Salem Tuesday for the conference title .
Maverick Lyon had four goals and one assist, Blaine Kuhnert had three goals and Diego Ramirez had two goals and two assists for the Bulldogs.
Goalie Brennon Leach had 16 saves and Zach Reese had a strong defensive effort.