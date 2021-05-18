Prep roundup: Philomath girls capture tennis state title

The Philomath High girls tennis team captured its first ever tennis state championship as the Warriors edged Marist by one point to take the title.

Bailey Bell defeated Ellie Christian of Marist in the semifinals by a score of 6-4, 6-1 and then lost to another freshman, Patricia Dougherty of Klamath Union, 6-0, 6-1 to end up second.

The doubles team of Chloe Jurva and Atira Fairbanks beat the top-seeded team of Chloe Kincade and Courtney Silbernagel of Junction City 7-5, 6-3 and then lost a heartbreaker to the No. 2-seeded team of Hannah Nelson and Alyssa Beatty of Molalla 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 to place second.

On the boys side, Philomath took third place behind Marist and Cascade. The doubles team of Dylan Bell and Nick Stucki lost their semifinal match to Peyton Tyner and Jack Kiefer from Marist, 6-2, 7-5, then came back to win the third-place match against Jacob Farr and Colton Lee from Cascade 6-2, 6-7, 6-4.

Swimming

Crescent Valley’s Lauren Cordier and Vivi Criscione each won two events to help the Raiders edge West Albany 87-82 in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet on Tuesday.

Cordier won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly while Criscione took first in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle.