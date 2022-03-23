Prep roundup: Philomath baseball gets first win at Newport tournament

Philomath High baseball split two games Tuesday at the Newport Spring Break Tourney, falling 8-5 to Dallas before pummeling Astoria 17-2.

The Warriors led Dallas 5-4 after 3½ innings before giving up two runs in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Carson Gerding had three hits with a double and one RBI. Cameron Ordway and David Griffith also drove in a run.

Philomath committed five errors. Kash Lindsey pitched the final three innings for the Warriors, allowing four hits and four runs (one earned) with one walk and one strikeout.

The Warriors pounded out 21 hits versus Astoria in claiming their first win of the spring.

John McCombs had four of those hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in the five-inning victory. Gerding had three hits, with two doubles, and four RBIs. Alek Russell and Mason Stearns also had three hits.

Ty May added two hits with a double and two RBIs. The Warriors had seven extra-base hits in all.

Ordway was Philomath’s pitcher, striking out 13 while allowing five hits and two unearned runs with no walks.

Philomath (1-4) is scheduled to play Hidden Valley in Cottage Grove on Saturday.

Other baseball score: South Medford 11, Corvallis 0

Softball scores: Corvallis 15, Madras 0; West Albany 18, Redmond 8; Sweet Home 17, Madras 4; Harrisburg/Mohawk 19, Vale 2; Scio 6, Harrisburg/Mohawk 4

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

