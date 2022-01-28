Prep roundup: Patrick leads RedHawks past Panthers

Jason Patrick had 19 points with six 3-pointers Thursday to lead South Albany High to a 45-35 home win against No. 10 Central in Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball.

DeShawn Gilliam added 11 points with two 3-pointers and Isaiah Sim four points for the RedHawks, who led 17-6 after one quarter behind four of Patrick’s deep balls and 23-16 at halftime.

South outscored Central in the third and fourth quarters.

“We came out hot in the first quarter and shot the ball really well against their zone,” South coach Tim Matuszak said. “We got in a little bit of foul trouble in the first half and got great contribution from most of our entire bench in the second quarter. I was proud of the way that our guys managed the runs that Central threw at us and never managed to give them a lead in the game.”

The RedHawks (5-10, 4-4) go to West Albany on Tuesday to start the second half of league play.

Other scores: Crescent Valley 72, North Salem 37; Corvallis 59, Dallas 41; Silverton 64, Lebanon 39; Harrisburg 71, Amity 55; Lowell 40, Central Linn 39

Note: Scio has canceled the remainder of its varsity boys basketball schedule and will instead play a junior varsity schedule for the rest of the season. Loggers athletic director Jim Mask said the decision was made after the program lost several players, leaving just one senior and one junior. Scio was 1-7 in varsity games this season.

Girls basketball

Corvallis used a 17-4 second quarter to pull away from visiting Dallas for a 49-16 Mid-Willamette win.

Elka Prechel (22 points) and Sevennah Van De Riet (12 points) were fueled by multiple offensive rebounds from Kylie Sullivan.

Taylor Brasfield added five points and Holland Jensen four for the second-ranked Spartans (11-3, 5-1) who next play Saturday at Lebanon.

Other scores: Crescent Valley 48, North Salem 24; Central 56, South Albany 21; Silverton 42, Lebanon 40; Amity 59, Scio 28

Wrestling

Harrisburg had 10 different athletes pin opponents as the Eagles won all three of its matches at the Special District 3 duals at South Umpqua High in Myrtle Creek.

Luke Cheek (113 pounds), Travis Seehafer (113), Isaac Talmadge (126), Curtis Talmadge (132), Justin Hoyt (132), Moses Cain (138), Nephi Heakin (145), Landen Hecht (152), Parker Hughes (170) and Jacob Brown (182) all had at least one fall.

Brown had two pins. Heakin, Hughes and Devin Martin (160) each had two total wins.

Harrisburg defeated Cascade Christian (60-6), Harrisburg (56-12) and South Umpqua (46-24).

Huskies win three

Sweet Home rolled through three opponents by a combined score of 234-16 in a Special District 2 home dual tournament.

Kyle Watkins (120/126) had three pins and teammates Kyle Sieminski (106), Jacob Sieminski (132), Ashton Swanson (152) and Charlie Crawford (182) each had two.

Jacob Landtroop (120) Trenton Smith (138), Kaden Zajic (160), Ethan Spencer (170), Colby Gazeley (220) and Dakota Melkvik (285) all had one pin.

The Huskies defeated Junction City (72-10), Newport (84-0) and Willamette (78-6).

