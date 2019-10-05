Corvallis High’s Madeline Nason won the girls title and led the Spartans to first place at the Harrier Classic at Bryant Park.
Nason won with a time of 18 minutes, 13.10 seconds. Teammate Ava Butts was eighth in 18:59.30, Avery Nason was 11th in 19:06.40 and Ronja Soares was 13th in 19:08.10.
Sunitha Black of Crescent Valley was sixth in 18:56.20 and Gwen Gray was 25th in 20:01.60. The Raiders finished fourth as a team.
West Albany’s Annie Berry finished 21st in 19:53.10 to help the Bulldogs to 10th.
Central Linn was 18th and South Albany 23rd.
Crescent Valley’s Blake Byer finished second in the boys race and helped the Raiders to second.
Byer finished the 5,000-meter course in 15:49.0. Teammate Logan Pawlowski was 12th in 16:30.50 and Keller Norland was 24th in 16:50.40.
East Linn Christian’s Brandon Williams was 13th in 16:31.10.
Raymond Ingersoll of Corvallis High was 14th in 16:31.40. The Spartans finished eighth.
Sweet Home was 12th, South Albany finished 13th, Lebanon 16th, ELCA was 19th, Central Linn 26th and West Albany was 28th in the boys team results.
Woahink Lake XC Invitational
The Philomath boys took first at the Woahink Lake XC Invitational in Florence.
Brody Bushnell finished seventh for the Warriors in 17 minutes, 21.51 seconds. Teammate Brody Gerig was ninth in 17:31.39 and Grant Hellesto was 11th in 17:34.47, Justin Enghauser was 16th in 18:03.96 and Levi Knutson was 19th in 18:07.32.
Hannah Hernandez won the girls title and the Warriors finished third in the team standings.
Hernandez finished in 19:15.00. Teammate Rivers Nuno was 13th in 21:25.90 and Madison Bushnell was 18th in 21:50.60.
VOLLEYBALL SCORES: Santiam Christian def. Clackamas 25-23, 26-24; Santiam Christian def. Sandy 25-17, 25-17; Santiam Christian 2, Lakeridge 1; Santiam Christian def. La Salle Prep 25-8, 22-25, 15-5; Philomath def. Gresham 25-16, 21-25, 15-11; Ridgeview def. Philomath 25-21, 25-7; Bend def. Crescent Valley 25-11, 25-13; Clackamas def. Crescent Valley 25-20, 25-15; Crook County def. Crescent Valley 25-22, 25-18; Sheridan def. Jefferson 25-16, 25-17