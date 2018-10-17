MONROE — The Monroe volleyball team held off Jefferson in five sets to finish Central Valley Conference play.
Set scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11.
Mirtha Lopez had17 kills and 23 digs, Ashley Sutton had 34 assists and 15 digs and Tyler Warden and Callie Horning both had nine kills for Monroe (9-11, 7-6).
The Lions end the regular season at 5-12, 4-9.
Regis 3, East Linn Christian 1
STAYTON — The Eagles saw their losing streak extend to 12 games with a four-set defeat to Regis in Central Valley Conference play.
Set scores were 24-26, 25-6, 25-14, 25-16.
East Linn (2-17, 0-14) has concluded its regular season.
Sweet Home 3, Newport 0
SWEET HOME — The Huskies ended their regular season on a nine-game win streak as they defeated Newport in three sets.
Set scores were 25-6, 25-8, 25-11.
Sweet Home (19-2, 12-0) has concluded its regular season as the Oregon West Conference champions.
Philomath 3, Woodburn 0
WOODBURN — The Warriors rolled to the Oregon West Conference win.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-9, 25-15.
The Warriors wrap up the regular season at 18-9, 8-4.
Silverton 3, Crescent Valley 0
SILVERTON — The Raiders fell to the Foxes in the MWC match on Tuesday.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.
Tais Vega had 11 kills, nine digs and three aces; Sierra Noss had 11 assists, six digs and one ace and Adrianna Kazmaier had 18 digs with three aces and one assist for CV.
The Raiders (4-18, 3-11) host North Salem on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
CRESWELL — East Linn Christian was edged by Creswell 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon in Central Valley Conference play.
The Eagles (9-5, 8-4) conclude their regular season at Central Linn on Thursday.
Cross Country
JUNCTION CITY — Jedaiah Wasson of East Linn Christian took second place in the boys 5,000 meters at the country Fair Classic on Tuesday with a 15:43 time.
East Linn Christian, Sweet Home, and Harrisburg finished 5th, 12th, and 15th, respectively.