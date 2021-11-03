Prep roundup: Monroe sweeps Union to reach 2A volleyball semifinals

Monroe High defeated Union in straight sets Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2A state volleyball tournament.

Sets scores were 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 for the host Dragons.

Monroe, which is No. 3 in the OSAA 2A power rankings, will play Gaston (21-1) at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Ridgeview High School in Bend.

Second-ranked Gaston advanced to the semis with a four-set victory over Portland Christian. The other 2A semifinal will feature No. 1 Salem Academy (25-2) against No. 4 Grant Union (23-10).

In the win over Union on Tuesday, Bella Gamache led the Dragons with 20 kills and 15 digs. Maddie Gamache had seven kills and 14 digs, Sarah Thompson finished with 16 assists, 12 digs and two aces, and Lainie Bateman had 18 assists.

Other results

Philomath upset Baker on Tuesday to advance to the 4A semifinals. The 13th-ranked Warriors (12-9) swept No. 5 Baker 26-24, 25-13, 25-18.

Cascade eliminated Sweet Home in a first-round match, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18.

Girls soccer

West Albany High advanced to the 5A quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory at Ashland.

The 11th ranked Bulldogs (9-6) handed No. 6 Ashland (8-1-5) its first loss of the year on a goal by Nikki Beers in the 25th minute. Beers took a free kick from 35 yards and put the shot in the upper right corner of the net.

"(We) had some obstacles to overcome tonight. Road underdogs walking off the bus after a four-hour drive and facing a very tough Ashland squad, who has not registered a loss all season. My girls showed a lot of heart battling out a tightly defended match," said West Albany coach Erik Ihde.

West Albany will face No. 3 North Eugene (12-0-2) on Saturday.

Other results

No. 4 Crescent Valley advanced to the 5A quarterfinals with a 4-1 victory over Redmond (9-4-1). The Raiders will host No. 5 Corvallis at 7 p.m. Saturday after the Spartans shut out Hillsboro, 5-0, in their first-round match.

In the 4A playoffs, No. 6 Philomath won its first-round match over Henley, 3-2. The Warriors will play North Marion on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

In the 3A/2A/1A playoffs, Central Linn fell to Sutherlin, 7-3, in a first-round match.

