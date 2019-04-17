MONROE — The Monroe High School baseball team stretched its winning streak to nine games in a row on Wednesday with a 12-2 win over Central Linn in a Special District 3 game at MHS.
The Dragons (12-1, 6-0) have scored in double figures in seven games in a row. They play Mohawk at MHS on Thursday.
Alec Avery doubled, singled and drove in three runs and Colton Sutton and Carson Brayton each scored twice, doubled and singled, and drove in two runs. Dylan Irwin had two hits, including a double, and Eric Teran added two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Justin Malone drove in a run for the Cobras (6-2, 3-1). They play at Regis on Thursday.
Crescent Valley 6, Lebanon 0
Top-ranked Crescent Valley remained undefeated against 5A competition by topping Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Tim Wirth Memorial Field.
Ethan Krupp pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 14 and walking only two. Ian Gimino and Sawyer Cleveland doubled and singled and Taylor Holder singled twice for CV.
The Raiders (13-1, 3-0) complete the series by visiting Lebanon (4-9, 1-4) on Friday in their next game.
South Albany 2, Corvallis 1
Jordan Humphries doubled in Aaron Thomas in the top of the seventh to give the RedHawks a 2-1 win against the Spartans in the Mid-Willamette Conference game at CHS.
Thomas walked and the RedHawks bunted him to second before Humphries came up with what would become the game-winning hit.
Ryan Patrick threw a complete game and struck out seven to take the win.
South Albany (5-10, 1-4) hosts Corvallis on Friday.
The Spartans (3-10, 0-4) plays at North Salem on Thursday.
Silverton 7, West Albany 2
SILVERTON — The Foxes downed West Albany in the Mid-Willamette Conference game at SHS. West (8-4, 3-2) hosts Silverton at Memorial Stadium on Friday in a rematch.
Philomath 18, Sisters 3
PHILOMATH — The Warriors took the Oregon West Conference series opener by topping Sisters in a game stopped in the fifth inning by the 10-run rule.
The Warriors (11-5, 8-2) head back to Sisters on Friday for the series finale.
Regis 12, Jefferson 6
JEFFERSON — Regis won the Special District 3 game at JHS. The Lions (4-8, 2-2) host Lowell on Thursday in their next Special District 2 game.
Lowell 16, East Linn Christian 5
LOWELL — Lowell topped ELC in the Special District 3 game. The Eagles (0-8, 0-5) continue Special District 3 action at Oakridge on Friday.
Softball
West Albany remained undefeated in the Mid-Willamette Conference by blanking Corvallis 5-0 at CHS. Mahayla Gamble struck out 13 in a complete-game four-hitter.
Haily Greening and Riley Ramirez were each 2-for-4 and Ellie Babbitt had a two-run double for the Bulldogs. Corvallis pitcher Taylor Silbernagel allowed eight hits and no earned runs.
West (11-2, 4-0) plays host to Dallas and CHS (3-8-1, 2-2) visits Central on Friday in each team's next MWC game.
North Salem 12, South Albany 6
Claire Angel hit a grand slam but South Albany fell to the Vikings in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Taby Bottenmiller was 3-for-4 with two runs and Abby Sadowsky was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the RedHawks. Blake Barbee had two hits and scored once.
The RedHawks (3-10, 2-3) host Crescent Valley on Thursday in their next league game.
Central 6, Crescent Valley 0
The Panthers shut out the Raiders in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at CV. The Raiders (2-5, 0-4) play at South Albany on Thursday in their next MWC game.
Philomath 10, Sisters 0
PHILOMATH — Philomath won its fourth consecutive game by topping Sisters 10-0 in an Oregon West Conference matchup stopped in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
The Warriors (11-6, 8-1) resume OWC action at Stayton on Friday.
Sweet Home 11, Elmira 7
SWEET HOME — The Huskies captured the nonleague matchup against Elmira for their sixth win in their last seven games.
Sweet Home (11-5) resumes Oregon West Conference action at Cascade on Thursday.
Harrisburg 12, Santiam Christian 2
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg won the battle of Eagles by stopping SC in a six-inning Mt. Valley Conference matchup.
Taylor Bennett was 3-for-5 with a homer for Harrisburg. Emily Knox and Reagan Hauke were each 3--for-4 and Taytum Hughes had two hits, including the RBI single that invoked the mercy rule.
Harrisburg (8-7, 3-1) plays at Santiam Christian on Monday in its next MVC game. SC (6-7, 2-1) plays at Creswell on Thursday in its next MVC start.
Jefferson 15, Delphian 14
JEFFERSON — The Lions edged Delphian in an eight-inning Special District 2 showdown. Jefferson (3-7, 2-2) plays at Santiam on Thursday.
Boys tennis
Crescent Valley blanked North Salem 6-0 in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at CV.
CV (3-1) singles winners were Max Solensky (1), Auggie Tokarczyk (2), Henry Pappas (3), and Jemin Kim (4). Doubles winners for CV were Bojan Soskic and Jacob Eckroth (1), Michael Gu and Cole Laureano (2), and Max Patel and Ben Pappas (3).
Corvallis 7, Lebanon 1
Corvallis swept the singles to claim the Mid-Willamette Conference dual.
Singles winners for CHS were Lukas Reinhenobbe (1), Eddie Hu (2), Rowan Mosher (3) and Chad Romrell (4).
Doubles winners for CHS were Joey Janssen/Max Johnson (1), Kenai Kauffman/Dante Di Cosmo (2) and Kenneth Kang/Ian Cann (3).
Lebanon's Matthew Ewing/Kelton Bruslind won the No. 4 doubles match.
CHS (7-1, 5-0) plays at Central on Thursday in its next MWC match.
Girls tennis
Philomath topped Sisters 8-0 in an Oregon West Conference match at Ashbrook Independent School.
Singles winners were Selah Carlisle (1), Maddie Melton (2), Madison Francis (3) and Emma Nelson (4).
Doubles winners were the teams of Lindsay Schell/Ella Skinkis (1), Claire Skinkis/Amelia Skinkis (2), Chloe Jurva/Atira Fairbanks (3) and Ashlyn Wulk/Kena Bacho (4).
Philomath (8-0, 6-0) plays at Corbett on Thursday.
Track and field
INDEPENDENCE — Alex Solberg won the boys 1,500 meters in 4 minutes, 25.98 seconds and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:41.14) to lead Lebanon in a three-team meet at Central.
Lebanon's Morgan Hopkins won the girls shot put (37-7) and was second in the discus (105-10).