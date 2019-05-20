ECHO — Monroe High went on the road and picked up an 8-5 win over Echo/Stanford in a 2A/1A softball first-round game on Monday afternoon.
The Dragons (15-10), the No. 19 seed, head to No. 3 seed Toledo on Wednesday for the round of 16.
Baseball
HALSEY — The Central Linn baseball team saw its season come to an end with a 13-1 home loss to Culver in a 2A/1A first-round playoff game.
The 13th-seeded Cobras end the season 14-7 while No. 20-seed Culver heads to No. 4 seed Umpqua Valley Christian on Wednesday in the round of 16.