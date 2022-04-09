Prep roundup: Monroe softball wins at Lowell

Emily Hull and Kaitlin Mattson each had home runs Friday in Monroe’s 17-1 Special District 3 win in four innings at Lowell.
Mattson was 3 for 4 and Hull 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Danielle Martin was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Hannah Hicks 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Amelia Ellsworth was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run and four hits.
Other softball scores: South Salem 5, Lebanon 2; Sherwood 13, West Albany 3 (6); Lake Oswego 9, South Albany 0; Santiam Christian 15, Elmira/Mapleton 8; Dayton 12, Harrisburg/Mohawk 5
Baseball scores: Santiam Christian 9, Elmira/Triangle Lake 8; Monroe 16, Junction City JV 15; South Umpqua 7, Scio 1; Regis 12, Central Linn 2 (5); Regis 19, Central Linn 0
REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.