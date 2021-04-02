Prep roundup: Monroe rolls past Central Linn

MONROE — Austin Teran passed for 148 yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Irwin rushed for 136 yards and two scores Friday in Monroe's 43-0 football home league win against Central Linn.
Trent Bateman had three catches for 114 yards and a touchdown plus a 31-yard touchdown run, and Brody Ballard rushed for 76 yards and a score for Monroe (5-0), the 2A Special District 3 champion.
For Central Linn (1-4), Drake Madison had a 40-yard run, Jacob Beauchamp a 39-yard catch and Cole Goracke a 59-yard run.
There was no scoring in the second half, which was played with a running clock.
Both teams finish their seasons at home next week, Monroe versus Kennedy and Central Linn against Jefferson.
Volleyball
West Albany outlasted South Albany in five sets on Thursday.
Set scores were 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 27-29, 15-8.
West Albany moves to 10-0 overall, 6-0 in league with the win.
"It was a very exciting game! South Albany is a great team,. We definitely had our work cut out for us," WAHS coach Megan Wallace said. "Our girls were able to stay mentally tough and bounce back when things didn't go our way. We stayed aggressive and left everything we had out on the court."
Hailey Heider had 19 kills, 19 digs, two blocks and two aces; Brooke Rogers had 15 kills, nine digs, two blocks and two aces; Gracie Boeder had 14 kills and eight digs; Hannah Stadstad had 11 kills and two blocks; Madie Dowell had 32 digs and seven assists; Elijah Sanders had 44 assists and 11 digs and Bella Marsh added four kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs.
