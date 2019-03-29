ADAIR VILLAGE — Three pitchers combined for a no-hitter Friday in Monroe 12-0, five-inning win against Riddle in the Santiam Christian baseball tournament.
Alec Avery pitched three innings and Brody Ballard and Dylan Erwin one apiece. Avery struck out four batters.
At the plate, Eric Teran had 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Irwin and Carson Brayton each had a hit and two RBIs.
Crescent Valley 11, Madison (Id.) 5
BOISE, Idaho — Ian Gimino, Ben Leid, Roam Neff and Walker Riney each had two hits in the Raiders' tournament win.
Leid also had a two-run triple. Riney and Ethan Krupp had doubles.
CV (7-0) concludes tournament play Saturday versus Rigby of Idaho.
Centennial (Id.) 8, Corvallis 6
BOISE, Idaho — Calvin Taylor and Luke Zalesky had two hits apiece and Keller Smith a double in Spartans' tournament loss.
Azel Bumpus, Noah Greenblatt and Logan Krummel each had a hit for Corvallis (3-4) which finishes tournament play Saturday against Highland of Idaho.
West Albany 8, Pleasant Hill 0
KEIZER — The Bulldogs went 3-0 at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament.
West (5-2) hosts Roseburg on Tuesday.
North Marion 9, Philomath 0
AURORA — The Warriors could not get their offense going in the nonconference road loss.
PHS (6-3) had won six games in a row. The Warriors play at Sweet Home on Monday.
South Albany 21, Burley (Idaho) 4
BOISE, Idaho — The RedHawks got hot at the plate and rolled to a 21-4 win against Burley (Idaho) at the Buck's Athletics Spring Classic.
Yamhill-Carlton 14, Scio 13
SALEM — The Loggers lost a tough one in five innings at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament.
Scio (1-7) plays at Y-C on Tuesday.
Softball
Katie Sinclair and Maci Lengwin led Corvallis at the plate in two losses at a tournament in Hillsboro.
The Spartans fell 13-8 to Aloha and 11-6 to Liberty.
Sinclair had a two-run home run against Aloha. Lengwin and Kelly Allen each had a double.
Lengwin and Sinclair each hit a double versus Liberty. Taylor Silbernagel pitched well, CHS coach Sami Arnst said.
The Spartans (1-4-1) host Canby on Tuesday.
Scio sweeps
WALDPORT — Scio swept Waldport in a nonconference doubleheader.
The Loggers won the first game 6-2 and the second 7-1.
Scio (6-0) plays at North Valley on Tuesday.
SC loses two
MILTON-FREEWATER — Santiam Christian lost to Stayton 9-0 in the first game and fell 10-0 in five innings to Junction City in the second at the McLoughlin tournament.
The Eagles (3-4) take on Baker and Ontario at the tourney on Saturday.
Track and field
BEND — Sweet Home's Tristan Calkins is in seventh place in the decathlon with 2,260 points after day one to lead area athletes in the Summit multi-event competition.
Central Linn's Luke Schaffroth is 12th with 2,156 after five of 10 events.
In the heptathlon, Central Linn's Makenna Chapman is eighth (1,594) and Madison Chapman ninth (1,535) after four of seven events.
Competition concludes Saturday.