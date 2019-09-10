TIGARD — Audrey Miller scored in the first half and Santiam Christian took a 1-0 girls soccer win at Westside Christian.
Miller scored in the 20th minute on an assist from Sailor Allman. Kailey Gurr had two saves in the shutout.
SC (2-0) travel to Corbett on Thursday.
South Albany 8, McKay 0
SALEM — Angela Garcia bagged a hat trick to lead South Albany to a Mid-Willamette Conference win over McKay on the road.
The Redhawks improved to 5-0 with the victory and have outscored opponents 29-1 this season. Adreana Whitebird, McKenna Platt, Natasha Heffner, Alyssa Mendoza and Ruby Greaves all scored for South Albany, which will host Benson Friday at 6 p.m.
"The teams movement on and off the ball was fantastic," South Albany coach Staci Rogers said. "They continue to grow and work together very well."
Boys soccer
ADAIR VILLAGE — Ben Galceran and Josh Verdeyen each scored two goals, and Wyatt Vanderhoof and Sam Aithwaite netted a goal apiece as Santiam Christian picked up a big home win over Westside Christian.
The Eagles won 6-2 in the non-league matchup. Westside Christian jumped out to an early lead, scoring just 30 seconds into the game. But Santiam Christian buried a pair of goals within the next five minutes to take control.
The Eagles will host East Linn Christian Academy for a Special District 3 game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Hillsboro 3, Corvallis 2
Corvallis’ comeback attempt fell short in the nonconference loss.
The Spartans (1-1-0) trailed 3-0 at the half and responded with two goals with Edgar Monroy scoring in the 46th minute and Mauricio Nieves–Bernal in the 55th minute.
The Spartans kept the pressure on but could not find the net.
“We hit the post a couple times and crossbar once,” CHS coach Chad Foley said. “It was a really good experience for our guys. Half our team is new to this level.”
The Spartans play at Hood River Valley on Saturday.
Wilsonville 4, West Albany 1
WILSONVILLE — West Albany fell behind early on the road and are now 1-1 on the season.
Creed Sullivan scored on an assist from Koby Ruiz in the 49th minute to net the lone goal for the Bulldogs. On Thursday, they will host Hillsboro at 7 p.m. for a non-league matchup.
Volleyball
ALSEA — The Alsea volleyball team took a win in straight sets in its first home match of the season Tuesday.
The Wolverines defeated McKenzie 25-9, 25-18, 25-15 to improve to 3-4 on the season. Ariyah Bishop led the way for Alsea with four kills, four aces and two assists. Liberty Ulm had seven assists and two aces, while Bailey Ellis had six digs and two kills.
“I am really impressed with our play tonight,” Alsea coach Katie Sapp said. “The team played together, worked hard and everyone contributed to the win. As a coach, it's nice to have six players on the court who are all threats in their own ways. It makes it harder to defend against and everyone is capable of adding kills, aces, digs and assists for the match.”
JV Score: Alsea def. McKenzie 25-22, 15-25, 15-11.
Monroe 3, Oakland 2
MONROE — The Dragons held on for a dramatic 3-2 win over Oakland at home in the Central Valley Conference opener.
The Dragons won 25-16, 25-12, 21-25, 19-25, 15-12. Mirtha Lopez had 10 kills and nine digs for Monroe and Tyler Warden added nine kills and five aces. Ashley Sutton had 14 assists and six aces.
Taylor Yard had six blocks for Oakland and Aubrey Templeton had eight kills. With the win, Monroe improves to 5-2 on the season.
Sweet Home 3, Woodburn 0
SWEET HOME — The Huskies rolled to the Oregon West Conference win.
Scores were 25-9, 25-14, 25-10.
Sweet Home (5-0) plays at Philomath on Thursday.
Water polo
The West Albany boys and girls water polo teams both defeated South Salem to start the season at Albany Community Pool.
The boys rolled to a 13-2 win after a slow start.
“We had a rough offensive start with a lot of turnovers in the game but our defense was fantastic,” WA boys coach Rob Romancier said.
Goalie Conner Mier had 13 saves for the Bulldogs. Colby Huddleston had five goals and Eric Formiller added four goals and Trenton Worden, Gabe Ayala, Joel Fief and Ben Hugulet each had one goal.
West Albany (1-0) play Friday in the Parkrose Invitational Tournament.
The girls team took a 13-5 win.
Taylor Kelley had six goals and Natalie Baas finished with four goals. Christina Soot, Lexi Chido, Allie Bates and Ireland Randall each had one goal.
Goalies Hailey Wadlington and Katie Johnson both had three blocks.
The Bulldogs (1-0) play in the Newberg Tournament on Friday and Saturday.