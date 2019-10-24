Ana McClave scored a goal and had two assists Thursday in Crescent Valley's 3-1 win at Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer game.
The contest remained tied from the 34th minute on until Val Lending scored off a McClave assist in the 70th minute. Alannah Cooper added a goal in the 75th minute, again assisted by McClave.
"They played really well. I was really impressed by Lebanon," Raiders coach Blake Leamy said. "We had to really work for it."
McClave scored in the 18th minute on a Sydney Berrey assist and Lebanon's Leah Bueno answered before halftime to tie it.
CV (9-2-1, 4-1-1) hosts Ridgeview in a nonleague game Saturday. Lebanon (4-7-1, 2-4) next plays Tuesday at Silverton.
Philomath 3, Newport 1
Five different players had a goal or an assist for the Warriors in an Oregon West Conference road win.
Alivia Pitman, Kaili Saathoff and Braedyn McNeely scored the goals and Elizabeth Morales and Halle Hewitt recorded the assists. Philomath (9-2-2, 9-0-2) completes its regular season Tuesday hosting Woodburn.
Santiam Christian 1, Pleasant Hill 1
Audrey Miller scored in the seventh minute on a Chloe Beck assist as the Eagles wrapped up the Special District 3 league title with the home tie.
Pleasant Hill drew even in the 68th minute.
SC (11-0-2, 6-0-1) finishes its regular season Tuesday at La Pine.
Other scores: Silverton 4, South Albany 0; Sisters 3, Sweet Home 1
Volleyball
Santiam Christian swept host Pleasant Hill in a Mountain Valley Conference match to finish the regular season undefeated.
Set scores were 25-8, 25-16, 25-9.
Emily Bourne had 5 kills, Kassie Staton 10 kills and 15 digs, Lauryn Penner 12 digs and Josie Risinger 32 assists for the Eagles (22-0, 8-0).
West Albany 3, Silverton 0
Sydney Backer had 26 digs and Bella Marsh eight blocks in the Bulldogs' Mid-Willamette Conference road sweep.
Set scores were 25-9, 25-10, 25-9.
Kierra Sanchez added eight digs, five kills and an ace and Hannah Stadstad 10 kills.
"It was a really well-played team match. They were having fun and enjoying themselves," Bulldogs coach Kelli Backer said.
West (20-3, 14-1) hosts South Albany on Tuesday to end its regular season.
Corvallis 3, Central 0
Ryann Gregg had 12 kills, eight aces and seven digs to lead the Spartans to the Mid-Willamette home sweep.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-20, 25-7.
Nevaeh Bray added 13 kills, Kendal Simmons 13 digs with 10-of-11 serving and Zaley Bennett 24 assists. Corvallis (15-4, 14-1) finishes its regular season Tuesday at home against Silverton.
Crescent Valley 3, North Salem 2
Adrianna Kazmaier had 36 digs and three aces as the Raiders moved closer to a state playoff berth with the Mid-Willamette win at McNary in Keizer.
Elizabeth Hodgert added 11 kills, eight digs and three aces, Sierra Noss 20 assists, 4 digs, two aces and one kill and Tais Vega 15 kills, 21 digs and two aces.
CV (8-15, 7-8) hosts Lebanon on Tuesday to finish the regular season.
South Albany 3, Dallas 2
The RedHawks got past the Dragons in five sets for the second time this season to take the Mid-Willamette road win.
Set scores were 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-12.
South (16-6, 12-3) is at West Albany on Tuesday to close the regular season.
Other scores: Philomath def. Newport 25-9, 25-16, 26-24; Creswell def. Harrisburg 14-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18; Salem Academy def. Scio 25-19, 25-23, 25-13
Boys soccer
Wyatt Javage had a hat trick and West Albany rolled to an 8-0 Mid-Willamette Conference road win at Dallas.
Javage scored at the 31st and 60th minutes and then made it three four minutes later.
Grant Moen got the offense going with a goal two minutes into the game and had a second at the 73rd minute. Colton LaCasse-Tran, Aidan Davis and Devin Davis also had goals.
“We played a really solid game,” WAHS coach Kevin Branigan said. “Wyatt Javage and Aidan Davis stood out and had great games.”
The Bulldogs (9-3-2, 5-1-1) host Corvallis on Tuesday.
Other scores: North Salem 3, Corvallis 2; South Albany 2, Silverton 2; Philomath 7, Newport 0; Sisters 4, Sweet Home 1; Santiam Christian 2, Pleasant Hill 0; Creswell 3, Jefferson 0