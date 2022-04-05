Prep roundup: Marriott's 74 leads Raiders at MWC girls golf tournament

Crescent Valley High’s Mercedes Marriott shot a 38-36—74 to take medalist honors Monday at the Mid-Willamette Conference girls golf tournament on a difficult weather day at Cross Creek Golf Course near Dallas.

Marriott led the Raiders to a third-place finish in the 18-hole tournament. Corvallis won with 415, 10 shots better than runner-up Silverton. CV had 446. West Albany was fifth (533), Lebanon sixth (590) and South Albany was incomplete.

Corvallis’ Julia Weldon (53-49—102) and Megan Weldon (57-45—102), West Albany’s Hadley Huzefka (53-50—103), Lebanon’s Alyssa Baker (57-64—121) and South Albany’s Beau Hynes (61-54-115) were the low scorers for their respective teams.

Crescent Valley coach Mike Stair described it as a “coastal” round of golf. There was heavy rain at times as well as steady wind with gusts that were blowing over bags and carts plus quick temperature rises and drops.

Boys golf

Cole Rueck’s 4-under-par 68 Monday led Corvallis High to its second straight Mid-Willamette tournament win to open the conference schedule at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.

The Spartans won the tournament with a score of 330. Crescent Valley was second (348), West Albany third (355) and Lebanon fifth (367).

Jaxon Wallis shot 84, Colin Smith 91 and Henry Gold 92 for Corvallis, which along with the rest of the tournament participants dealt with some rain, sustained high wins and brief hail.

“Great respect for all the boys, coaches and parents that pushed through the blustery conditions today,” said Spartans coach Mark Kalmar.

Softball score: South Salem 11, West Albany 0 (5)

