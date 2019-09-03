MONROE — The Dragons swept Toledo in a nonleague volleyball match.
Scores were 25-17, 25-22, 25-16.
Mirtha Lopez had seven kills and 11 digs, Tyler Warden had five kills and Maddie Gamache had five aces for Monroe.
The Dragons take on Bandon at Glide on Thursday.
Scio 3, Santiam 0
SCIO — The Scio volleyball team swept Santiam in the nonleague match.
Scores were 25-22, 25-18, 25-21.
The Loggers (1-0) travel to Oakland on Thursday.
Girls soccer
South Albany edged Junction City 2-1 in a nonconference match at SAHS.
Natalie Alejandre and Roselind Alejandre Morales both scored for the RedHawks.
SAHS (2-0) travels to Milwaukie on Thursday.
Boys soccer
West Albany took a 2-0 nonconference home win against Roseburg.
Devin Davis scored off an assist by Koby Ruiz in the 32nd minute and Creed Sullivan made it 2-0 with a goal in the 65th minute assisted by Wyatt Javage.
Zach Reese and Nate Bean played solid defense in the win.
The Bulldogs (1-0) play at North Eugene on Thursday.