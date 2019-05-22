HILLSBORO – Lebanon High gave No. 3 seed Hillsboro all it could handle on Wednesday but 14th-seeded Warriors couldn’t scratch across a run and dropped a tough 1-0 decision in the 5A softball round of 16.
Natalie Kinney had an RBI single in the fourth for the Spartans, who advance to take on No. 6 Crater in the quarterfinals.
It was the only run Lebanon pitcher Hailey Johnson surrendered. She went six innings, scattering seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Hillsboro’s McKenzie Staub, however, tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.
Rylie Milligan had the Warriors’ lone hit and also walked.
Lebanon ends the season 15-11.
Toledo 1, Monroe 0
TOLEDO — A triple play in the top of the seventh ended the season for Monroe in a tough-luck loss in the second round of the 2A/1A playoffs.
Monroe (15-11) had runners at second and first in the seventh after a leadoff double by Emma Koch and a walk to Emily Taylor. Morgan Varize then hit a low liner to shortstop that looked like it was going to hit the ground.
However, the ball stayed up and was caught by the shortstop for the first out. Koch and Taylor were doubled up to complete the triple play.
Tyler Warden pitched a one-hitter, allowing only a solo homer. Koch was 2 for 3.
"Tyler pitched an outstanding game and the defense behind her played the best game of the year," Monroe coach Richard Fielder said. "We left the bases loaded twice.
"One time we had bases loaded with no outs. Cora Gwynn hit a line drive right at the second baseman that was caught and we got doubled up.
"It was a hard way to end but we definitely had opportunities to win the game."
Monroe was the No. 19 seed, Toledo the No. 3 seed. Toledo won 10-0 on March 21 in an earlier game between the teams.
Central Linn 6, Waldport 5
HALSEY — The Cobras advanced in the 2A/1A playoffs by tipping Waldport at home. The Cobras (26-4) won their fifth game in a row.
Central Linn erased an early 4-0 deficit and went ahead 5-4 by scoring four times in the fifth inning. It added one more in the sixth to offset a seventh-inning marker by Waldport.
Payton Holt was 4 for 4 with two runs and an RBI and Sarah Conner was 2 for 3 with an RBI double for the Cobras.
Central Linn is the No. 5 seed. It will host 20th-seeded Lakeview, which blanked No. 4 Weston-McEwen 5-0 on Wednesday, in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Sweet Home 5, Gladstone 4
GLADSTONE — The ninth-seeded Huskies eliminated eighth-seeded Gladstone in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.
Sweet Home (19-7) now travels to La Grande on Friday for a matchup against the top-seeded Tigers. La Grande routed 16th-seeded Mazama 12-2 on Wednesday in its opening-round game.
Rainier 6, Santiam Christian 0
RAINIER – The No. 13 seeded Eagles saw their season come to an end with the road loss in the 3A playoffs.
Rainier, the fifth seed, will face South Umpqua in the quarterfinals.
SC finishes the season 11-14.
Baseball
BAKER — Senior Marshall Brattain hit a two-run homer, senior Brandn Vogler turned in his latest gem on the mound and the Philomath baseball team scored six runs with two outs in the sixth inning to pull away from Baker 9-3.
Playing on the road in a 4A first-round game, Brattain's shot gave Philomath a lead that it would never give up.
Vogler’s six innings included six hits and one walk allowed with six strikeouts on 104 pitches.
"Brandn battled and threw strikes," coach Levi Webber said. "Early on, we were not a very sharp baseball team offensively and defensively and Brandn did an outstanding job keeping us in the game throwing strikes."
Philomath (18-10), the No. 10 seed, will play Friday at No. 2-seeded Henley.
Santiam Christian 9, Salem Academy 7
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles advanced to the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament by edging the Crusaders in a first-round 3A playoff game at home.
Ely Kennel was 2 for 3 with a triple, Devin Premsingh had two hits and Ben Galceran drove in two runs for the third-seeded Eagles (20-6).
SC will host Taft on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Monroe 14, Hosanna Christian 3
MONROE — Second-seeded Monroe moved into the quarterfinals of the 2A/1A state playoffs by defeating 15th-seed Hosanna Christian at MHS.
Colton Sutton homered, tripled, singled, scored three times and drove in five runs for Monroe (23-1), which won its 20th consecutive game. Eric Teran doubled, scored twice and drove in a run; Alex Avery drove in a run and scored twice; and Brody Ballard scored twice.
Monroe had only five hits but took advantage of 10 walks. The Dragons host No. 7-seeded North Douglas on Friday in the quarterfinals. North Douglas defeated Toledo 4-0 in its first-round game.
Sweet Home 2, La Grande 0
LA GRANDE — Sweet Home made the long trip to Eastern Oregon a happy one by defeating the Tigers in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.
The 11th-seeded Huskies (17-9) will face 14th-seeded Astoria in the quarterfinals on Friday. Astoria upset No. 3-seeded North Marion 2-1 to advance.