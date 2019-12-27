Prep roundup: Lebanon's Dalton reaches Sierra Nevada quarterfinals

Lebanon's Austin Dalton got two pins and a 4-2 decision Friday to reach the 145-pound quarterfinals at the Sierra Nevada Classic wrestling tournament in Reno, Nevada.
Teammates Andy Vandetta (126), Tucker Drummond (152) and Rafael Ramos (285) each won two championship bracket matches before falling into consolation. Landon Carver (106) and Jacob Jimenez (195) both won two consolation matches.
The tournament concludes Saturday.
Girls basketball
Phiilomath won 50-43 at Sutherlin in a battle of undefeated and highly ranked teams in their respective classifications.
Philomath was ranked first in 4A and Sutherlin third in 3A in the OSAA coaches polls released this week.
The Warriors (8-0) play at 5A No. 8 Lebanon on Tuesday.
Lebanon 45, Hillsboro 44
Mary Workman made four free throws down the stretch to help the Warriors get their second win at the Century-Hillsboro tournament.
Ellie Croco scored 12 points and Hallie Jo Miller and Kylie Steiner 10 apiece for Lebanon (5-1), which plays Forest Grove in a tournament game Saturday.
Harrisburg 56, Sweet Home 29
The Eagles outscored the Huskies 34-13 in the middle two quarters to get the home win.
Hope Bucher and Hailee Johnson had 12 points apiece and Mya Langley added 11 and Delaney Buzzard eight for Harrisburg (9-1). Brooke Burke had 15 for Sweet Home (5-5).
Next up, Harrisburg plays Neah-Kah-Nie at the Toledo tournament Thursday and Sweet Home hosts Elmira next Friday.
Southwest Christian 61, Alsea 19
Jessica Carlisle had 12 points in the Wolverines' nonleague home loss.
Emmar Ruppert added six points and Bailey Ellis one. The Wolverines (1-3) play Bandon in the Bandon tournament next Friday.
Other scores: Santiam Christian defeated Phoenix in a consolation game at the Dutch Bros Christmas Classic at Cascade Christian in Medford. West Albany lost 57-43 in an opening-round game at the Nike Interstate Shootout in Lake Oswego. Taft beat Scio 55-36 in the first round of the Loggers' tournament.
Boys basketball
Casey Tow scored 20 points to lead Sweet Home to a 61-44 win at Harrisburg.
Tyler Baker had 15 points and Tyler Thompson 11 for Harrisburg.
Next up, Sweet Home (8-1) plays South Albany on Saturday at Linn-Benton Community College and Harrisburg (6-4) takes on Neah-Kah-Nie at the Toledo tournament next Thursday.
Other scores: Philomath defeated Crescent Valley 43-36 at the Philomath tournament. Saturday, Philomath plays Willamette and CV takes on Gladstone.
Santiam Christian rallied in regulation to force overtime then defeated Phoenix 54-49 to reach the championship game at the Dutch Bros Christmas Classic in Medford. Lebanon defeated Ridgeview 54-41 at the Summit tournament in Bend. Scio got past Taft 55-40 in the opening round of the Loggers' tournament.