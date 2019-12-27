Prep roundup: Lebanon's Dalton reaches Sierra Nevada quarterfinals

Lebanon's Austin Dalton got two pins and a 4-2 decision Friday to reach the 145-pound quarterfinals at the Sierra Nevada Classic wrestling tournament in Reno, Nevada.

Teammates Andy Vandetta (126), Tucker Drummond (152) and Rafael Ramos (285) each won two championship bracket matches before falling into consolation. Landon Carver (106) and Jacob Jimenez (195) both won two consolation matches.

The tournament concludes Saturday.

Girls basketball

Phiilomath won 50-43 at Sutherlin in a battle of undefeated and highly ranked teams in their respective classifications.

Philomath was ranked first in 4A and Sutherlin third in 3A in the OSAA coaches polls released this week.

The Warriors (8-0) play at 5A No. 8 Lebanon on Tuesday.

Lebanon 45, Hillsboro 44

Mary Workman made four free throws down the stretch to help the Warriors get their second win at the Century-Hillsboro tournament.

Ellie Croco scored 12 points and Hallie Jo Miller and Kylie Steiner 10 apiece for Lebanon (5-1), which plays Forest Grove in a tournament game Saturday.

Harrisburg 56, Sweet Home 29

