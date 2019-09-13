Lebanon High’s football team found itself in unfamiliar territory early in the second quarter Friday night at Dallas.
Playing from behind.
But a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns helped rally the Warriors for a 28-20 Mid-Willamette Conference victory.
The Warriors trailed 20-15 entering the final quarter. With 8:25 left to play, Lebanon faced fourth-and-4 on its own 44-yard line. They faked a punt and junior Dane Sipos ran for 43 yards. A few plays later, a 2-yard run by senior Brock Barrett gave the Warriors the lead.
An interception by senior Zach Birchem ended the next Dragons’ drive.
Lebanon kept the ball on the ground, and a 3-yard run with 37 seconds left by junior Keith Brown extended the Warriors’ lead.
After a scoreless first quarter, Dallas took a 7-0 lead on a 47-yard pass play from Landon Gardner to John Hofenbredl.
It was the first time the Warriors had trailed this young season.
The Warriors answered as Barrett scored and the two-point conversion put Lebanon up 8-7.
Brown had a 54-yard touchdown reception with 6:01 to play in the half for a 15-7 lead.
Dallas stormed back with a short touchdown run, but the two-point play was no good and the Warriors kept the lead at 15-13 with 4:12 to play in the half.
Dallas regained the lead, 20-15, on its first possession of the third quarter.
Lebanon returns home next Friday for a key battle with Silverton as both teams will enter 2-0 in league play.
Silverton 46, South Albany 7
For the second straight game, the RedHawks had a tough time getting going on offense and slowing the opposition on defense in the Mid-Willamette Conference road loss at Silverton.
Down 46-0 in the fourth quarter, Tyler Seiber scored on a 3-yard run to cap a 76-yard drive. It was the first points the Silver Foxes had conceded after seven scoreless quarters to open the season.
The game was delayed about 20 minutes in the first quarter when South Albany sophomore Michael Kalpakoff was taken to Legacy Silverton Hospital with a broken right leg.
Seiber finished with 21 carries for 80 yards.
Head coach David Younger was not present because of back surgery.
Silverton took a 7-0 lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Kuenzi to Jordan McCarty with 6:23 left in the first quarter.
Hayden Roth’s 14-yard run put the Silver Foxes up 13-0 with 1:27 left in the first quarter.
The lead was 19-0 after the first quarter following a 6-yard from Kuenzi. The lead reached 39-0 at the half.
South Albany (0-2) will play its home opener next Friday against McKay.
North Salem 27, Corvallis 19
Nine turnovers proved to be the Spartans’ undoing in the Mid-Willamette Conference home loss.
Corvallis (0-2) had five interceptions and lost four fumbles.
Even with the miscues, the Spartans had a shot in the fourth.
“We were moving the ball late with about two and half minutes left and fumbled the ball at their 30,” coach Chris McGowan said.
“Our defense was playing well enough for us to win but they were playing with a short field. You just can’t do it when you give the ball away that many times.”
Izaak Worsch had 72 yards on 21 carries and caught three passes for 45 yards, including a screen pass for a touchdown.
Receiver Ethan Hester hit Ireland McFadden for a touchdown on a reverse pass and Hester also scored on a pass from quarterback Carter Steeves. Steeves completed 12 of 25 passes for 127 yards and the five interceptions.
The Spartans take on Crescent Valley next Friday.
Banks 35, Sweet Home 20
BANKS — Sweet Home coach Dustin Nichol said last week his team was in for a tough challenge at Banks this week and he was right.
But despite falling behind big, the Huskies fought back.
A 48-yard touchdown pass on a broken play on a punt, a 10-yard TD pass and a 4-yard run after a fumble recovery put the Braves up 21-0 midway through the second quarter.
The deficit reached 28-0 before the Huskies rallied to get within 28-20, but a kickoff return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff was too much to overcome.
Sweet Home (0-2) hosts Phoenix next Friday in its final nonconference game.
Siuslaw 28, Philomath 19
The Warriors had a 19-0 lead but gave up the final 28 points in the nonconference loss in their home opener.
The Warriors (1-1) host McLoughlin next Friday.
Harrisburg 27, Blanchet Catholic 0
The Eagles did all their damage on the ground as they bounced back from a tough loss on the road last week to pick up the road win at Willamette University in Salem.
Gabe Knox had 15 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns and Jonathan Lettkeman added 12 carries for 107 yards and the other two scores for Harrisburg,
The Eagles (1-1) play their home opener this coming Friday against Cascade Christian.
Rainier 34, Scio 12
The Loggers fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in the nonleague home loss.
Rainier took an early 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run by Kenney Tripp. After the Columbians recovered the pooched kickoff at the 26, they scored on a short run by Stone Ware. The two-point conversion made it 14-0 with 5:43 left in the first quarter.
Kade Mask punched it in from a yard out on fourth down to get the Loggers within 14-6 with 7:35 left in the half.
Rainier went up 20-6 late in first half and after a third Scio turnover, scored again for a 28-6 lead at the intermission.
The Loggers cut the deficit to 28-12 on a 2-yard run by Lance VanHoose midway through the third quarter.
Ware added a 25-yard score for a 34-12 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Scio (1-1) is at Santiam Christian (2-0) next Friday.
Monroe 27, Grant Union 14
The Dragons’ defense forced five second-half turnovers and Zach Young rushed for 171 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown in the come-from-behind nonleague win at Monroe.
Dylan Irwin had 14 tackles and Dylan Lynn had two second-half interceptions.
Austin Teran rushed for 33 yards and scored twice, and also threw a 52-yard touchdown to Trent Bateman in the first quarter.
The Dragons are at Toledo next Friday, the first of three straight road games.
Yamhill-Carlton 40, Jefferson 14
The Lions fell behind 20-0 after one quarter and dropped to 0-2 on the season with the loss to the 3A Tigers at Jefferson.
Jefferson (0-2) is at Coquille next Friday.
Stanfield 20, Central Linn 7
The Cobras fell to 0-2 with the road loss. Central Linn will head to Chemawa next Friday.
Volleyball
Alsea swept a Mountain West League home double dual against Oak Hill and Triangle Lake.
The Wolverines defeated Oak Hill 25-7, 25-16, 25-17.
Senior Liberty Ulm had nine aces and five assists, freshman Tayler Westbrook had two kills and two assists while Junior Amber DuBord had four kills and two aces.
"Oak Hill has a very small team, only six players," coach Katie Sapp said. "We were able to get our entire bench in the game contributing to (Friday's) win. It is nice to see our bench growing and improving and gaining confidence. It helps our program be strong from year to year."
Set scores for the Triangle Lake match were 25-7, 25-8, 25-10.
Junior Bailey Ellis had eight aces, 12 digs and two kills, junior Jessica Carlisle added three aces and nine kills. Ulm had six more aces, three kills and four assists.
"The girls were excited and ready to play by the Triangle Lake game and it showed," Sapp said. "They gave up very few points even though Triangle Lake put up a great effort. I love seeing how much this team is growing each match we play."
Alsea (5-4, 4-0) plays at Oak Hill next Tuesday.