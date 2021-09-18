Prep roundup: Lebanon High earns win at Central

Senior running back Brayden Burton scored three touchdowns Friday as the Lebanon High football team defeated Central, 32-21, in Independence.

The Panthers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead before the Warriors struck back. Burton scored on a 13-yard run to get Lebanon on the board and then added a 2-yard scoring run late in the opening quarter.

Lebanon went for 2-point conversions after both scores, but was unsuccessful and trailed 14-12 going into halftime.

Central running back Kohler Hernandez scored his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter and the PAT pushed the Panthers' lead to 21-12.

But the Warrior defense held Central scoreless the rest of the way and the offense began to put drives together. Lebanon quarterback Andreus Smith scored two short running touchdowns to give the Warriors a 25-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

Burton then put the game away with an 85-yard touchdown run. Burton finished the game with 193 yards rushing on 15 carries. Smith kept the ball 14 times for 75 yards and added 134 yards passing, completing 9 of 17 attempts.

Receiver Colton Vandetta caught five passes for 71 yards.