Prep roundup: Lebanon girls fall at Silverton

The Lebanon High girls basketball team couldn’t find enough offense in the second half to stay with Silverton in a 51-30 Mid-Willamette Conference loss on Tuesday.
Mary Workman led the Warriors with 12 points on four 3-pointers and Ellie Croco chipped in 10 but Lebanon managed just seven points in the second half.
The Warriors were down 12-5 after the first quarter but used a 7-0 run to get even before the Foxes took a 31-23 lead into the break.
Lebanon (6-4, 2-1) is at South Albany on Thursday. Silverton is now 10-2 and 4-0 in conference play.
MONROE 44, REGIS 37: The Dragons took charge in the fourth quarter en route to the Central Valley Conference win.
Monroe coach Tony Parker said Regis hit two desperation 3-pointers but the Dragons otherwise shut down the Rams.
“We played really good defense in that fourth quarter,” Parker said. “Tyler Warden came up big in the fourth. She had all six of her points in the fourth when we really needed it.”
Laura Young had 14 points and Mirtha Lopez added 12 in the win.
Monroe (9-4, 3-0) plays at Oakland on Thursday.
CENTRAL LINN 47, JEFFERSON 31: Cassie Cheever had 11 points, Nashea Wilson nine and Maddie Wusstig eight as the Lions dropped the Central Valley Conference game in Halsey.
Jefferson (8-5, 1-2) will face Regis at home on Thursday. Central Linn (10-1, 3-0) hosts East Linn Christian on Thursday.
OTHER SCORES: Corvallis 71, Dallas 37; Philomath 64, Sweet Home 20; Scio 45, Blanchet Catholic 29; Lowell 22, East Linn Christian 21
Boys basketball
Corvallis High rolled to a 77-57 boys basketball win against Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference road game.
The Spartans built a 30-point lead but Dallas cut it to 11 with just over two minutes left.
"Corvallis maintained composure and ended the game on a strong run for the deciding margin," CHS coach Ross Duerfeldt said.
Jasper Reinalda led the way with 19 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.
Sebbie Law had 13 points, Curtis Kuhlman added 11 and Ira McFadden finished with 10. The Spartans play at West Albany on Friday.
JEFFERSON 85, CENTRAL LINN 43: The Lions had five players score in double figures in the Central Valley Conference win on Halsey.
Diego Rodriguez had 15, Diego Aguilar and Eli Stelly 13 each, DJ Krider 12 and Leon Romo with 10. Danny Aguilar chipped in with nine.
Jefferson (10-2, 3-0) hosts Regis on Thursday while Central Linn (3-7, 1-2) hosts East Linn Christian on Thursday.
REGIS 61, MONROE 53: The Dragons dropped the Central Valley Conference game.
Monroe (3-9, 0-2) led 25-23 at the half but Regis went on a run to finish out the game.
Dylan Irwin and Trent Bateman had 16 points and Zach Young added 15 for Monroe.
The Dragons play at Oakland on Thursday.
OTHER SCORE: Crescent Valley 56, Central 51; Pleasant Hill 51, Harrisburg 38; Scio 55, Blanchet Catholic 46
Swimming
The Crescent Valley girls swim team won all three relays and each of the eight individual races against crosstown rival Corvallis in a 209-76 Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet win at Osborn Aquatic Center on Tuesday.
Lauren Cordier won the 100 freestyle (58.16) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.13) for the Raiders.
Vivi Criscione won the 200 free (2:06.62); Sophia Bell the 200 IM (2:38.84); Francesca Criscione the 50 free (26.57); Viola Teglassy the 100 butterfly (1:13.93); Mackenzie Baker the 500 free (6:08.12); and Paula Lomonaco won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.37),
Bell, Vivi Criscione, Kaylee Laam and Ellie Berry won the 200 medley relay (2:12.11); Cordier, Francesca Criscione, Vivi Criscione and Lomaonaco won the 200 free relay (1:47.04); and Berry, Francesca Criscione and Teglassy won the 400 free relay (4:19.94).
The Raiders boys won a closer battle, outpointing the Spartans 165-104.
CV won all three relays and five of the eight individual races. Hunter Watkins won the 50 free (23.63) and the 100 breast (1:11.40) while Andrew Hanson won the 100 fly (58:03) and the 100 free (52.26). Brayden Smith won the 100 back (1:08.54).
Leo Morag, Pau Simpson, Nebiy Temesgen and Gabriel Thogmartin teamed to win the 200 medley relay for CV. Watkins, Reed Vega, Aidan Soule and Thogmartin took the 200 free relay while Watkins, Brayden Smith, Devin Smith and Temesgen won the 400 free relay.
Corvallis’ Sam Gregory won the 200 free (2:04.63), Ben Baisted the 200 IM (2:29.62); and Christopher Strimbu the 500 free (6:38.78).