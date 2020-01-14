Prep roundup: Lebanon girls fall at Silverton

The Lebanon High girls basketball team couldn’t find enough offense in the second half to stay with Silverton in a 51-30 Mid-Willamette Conference loss on Tuesday.

Mary Workman led the Warriors with 12 points on four 3-pointers and Ellie Croco chipped in 10 but Lebanon managed just seven points in the second half.

The Warriors were down 12-5 after the first quarter but used a 7-0 run to get even before the Foxes took a 31-23 lead into the break.

Lebanon (6-4, 2-1) is at South Albany on Thursday. Silverton is now 10-2 and 4-0 in conference play.

MONROE 44, REGIS 37: The Dragons took charge in the fourth quarter en route to the Central Valley Conference win.

Monroe coach Tony Parker said Regis hit two desperation 3-pointers but the Dragons otherwise shut down the Rams.

“We played really good defense in that fourth quarter,” Parker said. “Tyler Warden came up big in the fourth. She had all six of her points in the fourth when we really needed it.”

Laura Young had 14 points and Mirtha Lopez added 12 in the win.

Monroe (9-4, 3-0) plays at Oakland on Thursday.