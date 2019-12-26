Prep roundup: Lebanon girls basketball wins tournament game

Lebanon scored the final nine points of the first quarter and outscored Century 10-3 in the second Thursday to roll to a 40-25 win in a strong defensive effort at the Century/Hillsboro girls basketball tournament at Century High School in Hillsboro.

The Warriors (4-1) led 23-9 at halftime and 30-14 after three quarters in their tournament opener.

Mary Workman led Lebanon with 12 points, while Ellie Croco, Hallie Miller, Hollie Johnson and Haley Hargis 6 all had six apiece. Miller added seven rebounds and three steals and Workman seven assists.

The Warriors play Hillsboro on Friday in another tournament game. s

Cascade Christian 43, Santiam Christian 36

The Eagles lost their opening-round game to the host school at the Dutch Bros Christmas Classic in Medford.

SC (7-3) will play Phoenix in a consolation game Saturday morning.

Boys basketball

Santiam Christian defeated St. Mary's 62-50 in the first round of the Dutch Bros Christmas Classic at Cascade Christian in Medford.

Ben Galceran had 25 points with six 3-pointers and Jackson Risinger 10 points for the Eagles (6-3), who play Phoenix on Friday in another tournament game.

