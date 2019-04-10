LEBANON — The Lebanon baseball team snapped a losing streak with an 8-2 Mid-Willamette Conference win against Dallas.
The Warriors had lost six in a row with four coming in a tough trip to the Dodgertown Tournament in Vero Beach, Florida.
Lebanon (4-6) hosts Silverton on Friday.
North Salem 10, Corvallis 4
The Spartans hit the ball well but struggled on the mound in the Mid-Willamette Conference loss.
Corvallis (3-7) had 12 hits to the Vikings' seven, but could not overcome 10 walks, along with three errors and three hit batsmen.
"We just didn’t have timely hitting with guys in scoring position and when you walk that many guys it makes it tough to win," CHS coach Jason Farrimond said.
Ethan Hurt, Azel Bumpus and Calvin Taylor all went 3 for 4 with a double for CHS.
Corvallis is scheduled to play at North Salem on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 6, Scio 1
SCIO — Joe MaQatish struck out eight to lead the Eagles past the Loggers in the nonconference game.
Patrick Otis was 2 for 3, Vandon Haugen, Devin Premsingh and Mason Wirth doubled and Rylan Kutsch tripled for SC.
"We swung the bat very well," SC coach Matt Nosack said.
SC (10-2) plays at La Pine on Friday.
Scio scored 2 third one fourth three in fifth
Silverton 10-1, South Albany 0-0
SILVERTON — The RedHawks were swept in the Mid-Willamette Conference doubleheader.
South Albany (4-8) hosts West Albany on Friday.
East Linn Christian 9, Central Linn 4
HALSEY — The Eagles took their first win of the season by defeating the Cobras in the Special District 3 win.
East Linn improves to 1-5 with the win. Central Linn falls to 4-2.
The Cobras host Lowell on Saturday while the Eagles play at Monroe on Thursday.
La Pine 11, Harrisburg 2
LA PINE — The Eagles fell short on the road in the Special District 3 loss.
Harrisburg (3-6) plays at Pleasant Hill on Friday.
Softball
SWEET HOME — The Huskies came out fast in an 11-1 win against Woodburn in five innings.
Sweet Home (9-4) plays at Philomath on Friday.
Lebanon 14, Silverton 5
LEBANON — The Warriors rolled to the Mid-Willamette Conference win.
Lebanon (7-4) plays at Crescent Valley on Friday.
Monroe 18, Lowell 2
MONROE — The Dragons rolled to the Special District 3 win at home.
Monroe (2-4) play at Central Linn on Tuesday.
Central Linn 15, Mohawk 5
HALSEY — The Cobras blew past Mohawk for the win in six innings.
Central Linn (6-1) travels to the Bonanza Tournament on Friday.
Harrisburg 20, La Pine 0
LA PINE — The Eagles got hot at the plate en route to the Mountain Valley Conference road win.
The win snaps a six-game losing streak for Harrisburg (6-6).
The Eagles are at Pleasant Hill on Friday.
Boys tennis
Corvallis swept South Albany on Tuesday.
Singles winners were Eddie Hu, Lukas Reinhenobbe, Chad Romrell and Kenai Kauffman,
Doubles winners were Max Johnson and Joey Janssen; Dante Di Cosmo and Kenneth Kang; Mateo Muro Daugherty and Ian Cann; and Karl Mellinger and Bence Liszkai.
Girls tennis
On Tuesday, West Albany dropped a 7-1 decision to Silverton with the lone victory coming from Ceanne Elliott at No. 1 singles.
Track and field
Wendy Hare and Ellie Hintzman each won three individual events and ran on a winning relay Wednesday to lead the Corvallis girls in a three-way Mid-Willamette Conference home meet against Lebanon and South Albany.
Hintzman was first in the 400 (1 minute, 2.89 seconds) and long jump (15 feet, 7 inches), tied for first in the high jump (4-6) and had a leg on the 4x400 relay (4:31.57). Hare won the 100 hurdles (16.64), 300 hurdles 49.09), triple jump (33-11) and also ran on the long relay.
Teammates Elise Bedford was first in the 100 (14.01) and 200 (28.68) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (53.64).
Lebanon’s Isabella Ayala won the 800 (2:35.08) and 1,500 (5:15.43). South Albany’s Sara DeVyldere won the pole vault (7-0).
South had two double boys winners in Hayden Watts in the 100 (11.91) and triple jump (41-3) and Nathaniel Young in the javelin (146-9) and pole vault (11-6).
Lebanon’s Alex Solberg was first in the 800 (2:05.99) and 1,500 (4:19.58). Andrej Opsahl and Cameron Wright ran on both of Corvallis’ winning relays (46.78, 3:47.54).
Walls sweeps throws
INDEPENDENCE — West Albany’s Alyssa Walls swept the girls throwing events in a three-team Mid-Willamette meet at Central.
Walls won the shot put (36-9), discus (114-6) and javelin (124-9). The Bulldogs got two wins from Emily Stefan in the 100 (13.18) and 200 (27.54) and Megumi Ludlow in the 1,400 (5:34.17) and 3,000 (11:50.12). Teammate Tiffany Forrest was first in the triple jump (34-3) and second in the long jump (15-5½).
West’s Aiden Paul won the boys shot put (51-8) and discus (169-10½).
Raiders win five
SILVERTON — Crescent Valley had five individual winners in a three-team meet.
Boys wins came from Blake Byer in the 1,500 (4:32.31) , Kaimana Wa’a in the shot put (45-9) and Mason Forrest in the high jump (5-10) and girls wins from Sunitha Black in the 1,500 (5:02.66) and Sierra Noss in the discus (103-3).
Hager leads Huskies
SISTERS – Megan Hager won the girls shot put (31-10½) and discus (105-10) to lead Sweet Home in a three-team meet.
The Huskies also got a girls win from Kate Hawken in the 100 (13.60) and Hannah Powell in the javelin (98-2) and boys wins from Tristan Saultz in the 800 (2:10.24), Noah Dinsfriend in the 110 hurdles (16.05), Casey Tow in the 300 hurdles (42.95), Noah Moore in the javelin (159-3) and Tristan Calkins in the long jump (22-3).
Youngs win three
MONROE — Zach Young and Laura Young each won three events to lead Monroe in its home meet with Oakland and Oakridge.
Zach was first in the 400 (52.61), javelin (154-0) and long jump (19-4¾) while Laura was first in the shot put (36-1), discus (101-5) and javelin (98-10).
Monroe’s Dylan Lynn won the boys 100 (11.96) and 200 (24.72) and Cristian Garcia won the shot put (49-7) and discus (123-6).
The Dragons also got girls wins from Bailey Payne in the 200 and Peyton Bodi in the 800.
Hernandez, Ross double
NEWPORT — Hannah Hernandez and Maggie Ross each won two events Tuesday to lead the Philomath girls in a four-team meet.
Hernandez was first in the 400 (1:02.9) and 3,000 (10:46.9) meters and Ross took the 100 (12.44) and 200 (25.85) for the Warriors, who won 11 girls events in all.
Jazz Choi (800, 2:41.57) and Madison Bushnell (1,500, 5:26.21) won individual events and also ran on the first-place 4x100 relay (4:34.32).
Philomath's Trevin Del Nero won the boys 110 hurdles (16.65), 300 hurdles (43.97) and long jump (18-1).