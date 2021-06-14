 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Kosmicki 5A game MVP
Prep roundup: Kosmicki 5A game MVP

WILSONVILLE — West Albany's McKenzie Kosmicki led the South to a 26-11 win against the North in the 5A senior softball game at Wilsonville High.

Kosmicki went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and struck out five and gave up one hit in four innings. She was named the game MVP.

West Albany's Ellie Babbitt went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs and Presley Jantzi went 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two steals.

Corvallis' Piper Love had two hits for the South team.

Friday's scores

Girls basketball: McNary 51, Crescent Valley 39; Lebanon 66, South Albany 59; Philomath 41, Sisters 19; Santiam Christian 61, La Pine 28; Pleasant Hill 45, Harrisburg 21

Boys basketball: Crescent Valley 52, McNary 50; Philomath 55, Sisters 48; Santiam Christian 49, La Pine 36; Pleasant Hill 55, Harrisburg 48; Jefferson 62, East Linn Christian 61

Saturday's scores

Girls basketball: Jefferson 46, East Linn Christian 36; Monroe 30, Oakland 28

Boys basketball: Oakland 45, Monroe 28; East Linn Christian 65, Jefferson 53

Report scores: Report high school scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net. Due to our 9 p.m. press deadline, these roundups typically run a day later in print.

