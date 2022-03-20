Prep roundup: Knutson leads Lebanon at Dallas track and field meet

Lebanon sophomore Hayden Knutson won two two individual events and ran a leg on the winning 4x100-meter relay to lead the Warriors a four-team track and field meet at Dallas.

Knutson won the 100 in 13.89 seconds, edging teammate Alyse Fountain, who was clocked in the same time. Knutson also won the triple jump (28 feet, 6¾ inches) and Fountain the 200 (29.26). Fountain was also on the 4x100 relay (54.22).

Lebanon also got girls wins from Reagan Ross (1,500, 6:09.16), Sadie Voight (300 hurdles, 52.30) and Taryn Cornell (shot put, 28-5½).

Lebanon's Jackson Parrish won the boys long jump (21-0) and triple jump (41-2½) and teammate Porter Mhoon-Cortney won the 800 (2:23.8) and 1,500 (4:52.56).

Elijah O'Brien helped the Warriors win the 4x100 relay (47.64) and was second in the 100 (12.29) and 200 (24.68). The Warriors also got boys wins from Brayden Burton (100, 12.08), Caleb Christner (400, 53.82), RJ Kennedy (3,000, 9:41.2) and Blake Seibert (high jump, 5-3).

Mamac tops for Huskies

Sweet Home High freshman Kaylynn Mamac had a successful day in leading the Huskies at a nine-team meet at Junction City.

Mamac was first in the girls 100 meters (14.56 seconds) and 200 (29.79) and ran legs on the winning 4x400 relay (4:44.36) and runner-up 4x100 relay (55.60).

Teammate Amelia Sullens won the 400 (1:10.56) and Kami Hart was second in the shot put (30-¼) and discus (68-3).

Sweet Home's Kasey Kast was second in the boys 800 (2:22.24) and ran on the runner-up 4x400 relay (4:01.62).

Tanner Waldrop won the discus (133-10) and temmmate Aiden Shamek was second in the triple jump (37-10¾) and third in the long jump (18-9). Sweet Home's Mason Lopez was third in the javelin (143-8) and also ran on the 4x400 relay, and teammate Charley Crawford was third in the shot put (38-4½).

Bourne leads Santiam Christian

Santiam Christian's Benjamin Bourne won two individual events and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay in a four-team meet at Blanchet Catholic in Salem.

Bourne was first in the 1,500 (4:22.54) and 3,000 (9:53.0) and joined Colin Longballa, Jack David and Caleb Ness on the relay (3:49.56).

SC's Jayden Christy won the 110 hurdles (16.90) and high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (47.82) with Kellen Ness, Jeremy Ness and Caleb Ness.

Santiam Christian also got boys wins from Jeremy Ness (200, 25.64), Yusei Sasanuma (400, 59.77) and Caleb Ness (800, 2:16.2). East Linn Christian's Seth Goins won the pole vault (8-6) and teammate Aiden Morgan was second in the 110 hurdles (18.36) and triple jump (36-9¾).

In girls events, Santiam Christian had three two-event winners in Tayla Yost (200, 29.06; 400, 1:05.48), Brinley Beam (800, 2:53.73; 1,500, 6:23.82) and Elise Linderman (high jump, 4-8); long jump, 14-7½). Teammate Chloe Beck was first in the 100 (14.37) and second in the 200 (29.33).

East Linn Christian had winners in Jessica Corliss (100 hurdles, 21.61) and Sidney Lane (pole vault, 5-6).

Baseball score: Scio 8, Vernonia 6

