ADAIR VILLAGE — Ely Kennel had three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs Thursday in Santiam Christian's 10-0 six-inning win against Sisters in the Eagles' home baseball tournament.
Rylan Kutsch added three hits with a double, Patrick Otis two hits and two RBIs and Mason Wirth two RBIs. Wirth also pitched six innings, striking out two with no walks.
Santiam Christian (5-2) finishes tournament play Friday against Warrenton.
Crescent Valley 12, Borah 2 (6)
BOISE, Idaho — The Raiders rolled to the win in the Buck's Athletics Spring Classic.
CV (6-0) takes on Madison (Idaho) on Friday.
Corvallis loses two
BOISE, Idaho — the Spartans lost 9-1 to Pocatello in the first game and fell 8-5 to Boise High at Buck's Athletics Spring Classic.
CHS (3-3) takes on Centennial (Idaho) on Friday in the tournament.
Skyview 13, South Albany 4
BOISE, Idaho — The RedHawks fell in the Buck's Athletics Spring Classic game at Skyview High in Boise.
South Albany (1-4) takes on Burley (Idaho) and Borah High of Boise on Friday.
Softball
HILLSBORO — Corvallis High split two games at the Glencoe Spring Break Tournament.
The Spartans lost 6-5 to Banks in the first game and then came back for a 14-6 win against Beaverton.
Corvallis (1-2-1) takes on Aloha and Liberty on Friday in the tourney.