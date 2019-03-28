Try 3 months for $3
ADAIR VILLAGE — Ely Kennel had three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs Thursday in Santiam Christian's 10-0 six-inning win against Sisters in the Eagles' home baseball tournament.

Rylan Kutsch added three hits with a double, Patrick Otis two hits and two RBIs and Mason Wirth two RBIs. Wirth also pitched six innings, striking out two with no walks.

Santiam Christian (5-2) finishes tournament play Friday against Warrenton.

Crescent Valley 12, Borah 2 (6)

BOISE, Idaho — The Raiders rolled to the win in the Buck's Athletics Spring Classic.

CV (6-0) takes on Madison (Idaho) on Friday.

Corvallis loses two

BOISE, Idaho — the Spartans lost 9-1 to Pocatello in the first game and fell 8-5 to Boise High at Buck's Athletics Spring Classic.

CHS (3-3) takes on Centennial (Idaho) on Friday in the tournament.

Skyview 13, South Albany 4

BOISE, Idaho — The RedHawks fell in the Buck's Athletics Spring Classic game at Skyview High in Boise.

South Albany (1-4) takes on Burley (Idaho) and Borah High of Boise on Friday.

Softball

HILLSBORO — Corvallis High split two games at the Glencoe Spring Break Tournament.

The Spartans lost 6-5 to Banks in the first game and then came back for a 14-6 win against Beaverton.

Corvallis (1-2-1) takes on Aloha and Liberty on Friday in the tourney.

