Prep roundup: Jenna Sally's hat trick leads West Albany over North Salem

Set scores were 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 18-16 for the Dragons (19-3, 14-0), who will enter the 2A state playoffs as the top seed from the CVC.

Bella Gamache had 33 kills and 40 digs for Monroe, and Sarah Thompson had 33 assists and 31 digs. Lainie Bateman had 20 assists and 25 digs, and Maddie Gamache had 12 kills and 18 digs.

Hannah Hicks added seven kills and three blocks.

Monroe will host Culver (12-9, 9-3 Tri-River Conference) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a first-round 2A state playoff match.

Water polo

The West Albany girls water polo team won its regular season finale, 8-5, over visiting Sprague on Tuesday.

Maija Ylen scored three goals, Szammy Kitchen scored two goals, and Irelynn Randall, Delanie O'Hare, and Avery Romey each scored a single goal. Goalie Hailey Wadlington had six saves.

The West Albany boys defeated Sprague, 18-8. Jordan Stadstad scored six goals and Nash Bending scored three goals. Braiden Hamilton, Trenton Worden, and Jack Ames each scored two goals and Jace Huskey also scored. Conner Dickerson had eight steals and Caleb Smith had seven saves and Nash Bending made five saves.