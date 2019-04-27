SWEET HOME — Jefferson High’s Cesar Sepulveda won the boys high jump at the Meet of Champions on Saturday, clearing 6 feet, 9¼ inches to move into second on the 2A all-time list.
The mark is also the best among all classifications in the last four years.
Sepulveda also won the triple jump (43-8) and was third in the long jump (20-3½).
Also on the boys side, Sweet Home’s Tristan Calkins (23.76 seconds, a PR) was fourth in the 200 and teammate Casey Tow (23.95) was fifth. Calkins also won the long jump (21-10).
Tow placed fourth in the 400 (51.62, PR) while fellow Huskies Tristan Saultz (2:06.88) and Austin Sills (2:06.92, PR) went 1-2 in the 800.
Philomath’s Levi Knutson (2:09.93), Sean Cummings (2:10.17) and Justin Enghauser (2:10.97) went fourth through sixth, respectively, in the 800.
East Linn Christian’s Jediah Wilson was first in the 1,500 (4:13.24, PR) and Philomath’s Brody Gerig was fourth in the 3,000 (9:40.98)
East Linn’s Christian's Christian Wilson was first in the 110 hurdles (15.35, PR) while Sweet Home’s Noah Dinsfriend (15.80, PR) was third and Philomath’s Trevin Del Nero (16.08, PR) was fourth.
Dinsfriend was second in the 300 hurdles (41.60) while Del Nero was fourth (42.93).
Sweet Home was second in the 400 relay (44.73) and won the 1,600 relay (3:38.30).
Monroe’s Christian Garcia took home the shot put title (51-10¼) while Philomath’s Kyle Rust (51-0½, PR) was second.
Sweet Home’s Jake Swanson was fifth in the javelin (155-9).
Philomath’s Connor Kutzler won the pole vault (13-6, PR) while teammate Jeremy Schaffer was third (13-2). East Linn’s Mathew Reardon was fourth (12-10).
On the girls side, Philomath’s Maggie Ross won the 100 (12.34, PR) and the 200 (25.66). Sweet Home’s Jessy Hart was fourth in the 100 (13.20, PR) and Monroe’s Mirtha Lopez was sixth in the 200 (27.89).
Philomath’s Melia Morton was third in the 400 (1:01.35) while Sweet Home’s Kate Hawken was fifth (1:03.51, PR) and Lopez was sixth (1:04.01).
Philomath’s Hannah Hernandez was first in the 800 (2:24.97) and the 1,500 (4:50.33), while teammate Madison Bushnell was sixth in the 800 (2:38.95).
Philomath’s Alivia Pittman won the 300 hurdles (48.33) and was second in the 100 hurdles (16.76). Hart was third in the 300 hurdles (50.38, PR).
Philomath also swept the relays while Sweet Home was second in both.
Philomath’s Sara Bradley won the javelin (116-1, PR) while Sweet Home’s Katen Edwards (100-5), Torree Hawken (98-8, PR) and Natalie Rogers (95-1) went fifth through seventh, respectively.
Philomath’s Sadiemay Gullberg was fourth in the discus (113-9) and Monroe’s Laura Young was fifth (107-9). Philomath’s Ariana Manning was fifth in the high jump (4-8).
Philomath’s Amey McDaniel won the pole vault (9-0) while Jefferson’s Sam Schwartz and Philomath’s McKenzie Begley were third (8-0).
East Linn Christian’s Grace Wilson was fourth in the triple jump (33-0).
Centennial Invitational
PORTLAND — West Albany’s Aiden Paul won the boys discus at the Centennial Invitational on Saturday.
Paul set a personal best of 176 feet, 6 inches.
Corvallis’ Sebbia Law was second in the finals of the 400 meters, finishing in 50.64 seconds to lead the Spartans.
South Albany’s Eli Nafziger was eighth in the triple jump with a PR of 40-9¾.
On the girls side, West’s Courtney Isom was sixth in the javelin with a personal best heave of 113-11. Teammate Alyssa Walls was sixth in the shot put (34-7¼) and Tiffany Forrest was sixth in the long jump (15-9½).
Sorah leads Eagles
PORTLAND — Santiam Christian’s Brennen Sorah won the 110 hurdles (15.99) and the 300 hurdles (40.67, PR) to help lead the Eagles at the Portland Christian Invitational.
Ian Smith was third in the high jump (6-0) and Jaxon Connor was sixth in the javelin (133-11, PR).
Anna Livingston was fifth in the girls 800 (2:42.46) and the 1,500 (5:39.10, PR).
Girls tennis
BEND — The Corvallis High girls tennis team picked up a pair of wins at the Bend tournament on Saturday to place fifth out of 16 teams.
The Spartans defeated Sheldon 8-0 as Anna Kern, Journey Lipscomb, Lily Mosher and Anneliese Jones won in singles.
Doubles winners were Olivia McGough and Sarah Forester; Scarlett Walcott and Charlotte Nembhard; Maya Greydanus and Agata DeMingo; and Emma Ciechanowski and Tatum Clark.
Corvallis then won a thriller over Lincoln on sets won after the teams split four matches. The No. 4 double team of Ciechanowski and Clark won 5-7, 7-5, and the 10-point tie breaker 10-7.
Other Corvallis winners included Anna Kern in singles, and McGough and Sarah Forester, and Greydanus and Jones.
Softball
MONROE — Monroe swept a 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader against Elkton/Yoncalla on Saturday. Game scores were 16-1 and 15-5, both in five innings.
The Dragons (8-5, 7-3) have won six straight and are at Lowell on Tuesday.
Scio 7, Blanchet 3
SCIO — The Loggers improved to 10-3 and 2-2 in the PacWest Conference. Scio is at Yamhill-Carlton on Monday.