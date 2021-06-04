Prep roundup: Jefferson holds off Central Linn

Jace Aguilar scored 30 points and Jefferson outlasted Central Linn when Ryan Rowland's last-second desperation shot missed the mark to send the Lions to a 64-63 boys basketball win on Thursday night.

The Cobras made a furious fourth-quarter comeback, outscoring the Lions 29-17, including making six 3-pointers.

Aaron Crowell led CL with 26, Rowland added 13 and Justin Krabill chipped in 10.

CENTRAL 66, WEST ALBANY 54: Jordan Clark led all scorers with 27 points as the Panthers won at home on Thursday. Clark's points came on 11 field goals and five free throws.

Koby Ruiz had 15 points and Aidan Davis and Michael Cale both added 10 for the Bulldogs (0-8).

West Albany was scheduled to play at Crescent Valley on Friday.

Girls basketball

Maya Kowland had 17 points and Ryleigh Nofziger added 16 as the central Linn girls basketball team improved to 5-1 with a 64-35 win over Jefferson on Thursday.

Liz McCall had 11 for the Lions.

Swimming