JEFFERSON — The Jefferson football team won its third straight game Thursday with a 33-14 home victory over Creswell.
Quarterback Luke McGivney paced the Lions as he threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns while also adding a pair of rushing scores.
Running back Isaac Deleon carried the ball 18 times for 132 yards.
Defensively, Jefferson was led by Cody Adams' 12 tackles and three sacks and Riley Davis' eight tackles.
The Lions (7-1, 3-1) conclude their regular season next Friday at Oakland.
Volleyball
Corvallis clinched the Mid-Willamette Conference title with a three-set victory over Central on Tuesday night.
Set scores were 25-8, 25-4, 25-9.
The Spartans were led by Ryann Gregg’s 11 kills, Tanya Sisson’s seven, and Taylor Silbernagel’s five.
Taylor Quinn led CHS with 14 digs while also going 23-of-23 serving with two aces. Kylynn Quinn had 23 assists and went 14-of-14 with one ace.
“I started all the seniors in the first set and it was a great opportunity for us to play everyone on senior night,” coach Steve Hyre said. “I was very proud of the way that we competed from top to bottom tonight.”
The Spartans (22-2, 15-0) end their regular season at Silverton on Tuesday.
West Albany 3, Silverton 0
The Bulldogs won their second consecutive Mid-Willamette Conference match.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-10, 25-6.
Taylor Tedrow led the way for west with 12 kills and Courtney Isom 21 assists. Kierra Sanchez went 20-of-20 serving with three aces. Sydney Backer added 16 digs.
The Bulldogs (19-4, 13-2) travel to South Albany on Tuesday.
North Salem 3, Crescent Valley 0
The Raiders saw their losing streak reach 10 games as they fell in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Set scores were 27-25, 25-21, 25-17.
Eva Buford had five kills, six assists and two aces; Elizabeth Hodgert four kills, four digs, three blocks and an ace; and Sierra Noss 11 assists, eight digs and one ace.
Crescent Valley (4-19, 3-12) concludes its regular season at Lebanon on Thursday.
Dallas 3, South Albany 1
The RedHawks dropped a four-set Mid-Willamette Conference home match.
Set scores were 14-25, 25-8, 25-22, 27-25.
The RedHawks (5-15, 4-11) host West Albany on Tuesday.
Creswell 3, Harrisburg 1
HARRISBURG – The Eagles couldn’t keep pace with the Bulldogs as they dropped their final regular-season contest.
Set scores were 25-20, 28-26, 24-26, 25-13.
Harrisburg (14-9, 4-4) has concluded its regular season.
Santiam Christian 3, Pleasant Hill 0
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-14, 25-8.
Santiam Christian was paced by Emily Bourne's 17 kills and Kassie Staton's 10.
The Eagles (20-3, 8-0 Mountain Valley) have concluded their regular season.
Salem Academy 3, Scio 0
SCIO — The Loggers (14-8, 5-5 PacWest) lost their regular-season finale.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-13, 25-22.
Cross-country
LEBANON — Jessica Neal and Jenna Neal finished second and fourth, respectively, to lead the Central Linn girls to second place in Thursday's Special District 2 preview meet at Cheadle Lake Park.
Jessica finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 20 minutes, 5 seconds and Jenna in 20:48.
Santiam Christian was fourth, Scio seventh, Jefferson ninth and Harrisburg 10th.
Santiam Christian's Ann Livingston (eighth, 22:07), Jefferson's Kira Sabin (14th, 22:48), Scio's Kassidy Schumacher (15th, 22:56) and Harrisburg's Emmily Cheek (31st, 24:40) led their respective teams.
Harrisburg was seventh on the boys side, let by Tad Christansen's 15th-place finish in 18:45. Central Linn was 11th, Jefferson 12th and Santiam Christian and Scio were incomplete.
Scio's Luke Jones (17th, 18:53), Central Linn's Toben Mast (19th, 19:10), Santiam Christian's Carson Post (28th, 19:32) and Jefferson's Luis Coates (41st, 20:27) led their teams.