Sweet Home High took home second place, Crescent Valley third and Lebanon fifth at the Perry Burlison Wrestling Classic on Saturday.
The Huskies finished with 195 points, just ahead of CV (191). Lebanon finished with 124 while Crook County (262) took home the team title.
Philomath (48) was 14th and West Albany (39) 19th.
Sweet Home’s Hayden McDonald (170 pounds) went 7-0 to earn the Huskies only title.
Jackson Royer (138), Travis Thorpe (152) and Bo Baxter (160) all placed second while Robert Watkins (132), Robbie Yunke (145) and Nich James (182) were third. Kyle Watkins (106) placed sixth.
Picking up titles for the Raiders were Gabe Wisenhunt (106), Chance Lamer (113), Legend Lamer (145) and James Rowley (152)
Ryan Terwilliger (160) was third, Owen Cserep (120) fourth and Mario Settersten (138) and Kaimana Wa'a (285) were sixth.
For Lebanon, Joseph Blisseck (195) was second, Tucker Drummond (138) third, Brayden Burton (126) and Keith Brown (220) fourth, Rian Howard (120) fifth and Chase Miller (152) sixth.
Philomath’s Connor Kohn (195) and Brooks Stearns (220) both placed fourth.
West’s Mason Davis (126) was sixth.
South Albany took seventh out of 21 teams at the Tyrone S. Woods tournament.
Jace Muntz (126) finished second for the RedHwaks while Nicholas Bohanan (170) placed fifth and Austin Wright (195) sixth.
Boys basketball
WILSONVILLE — Seth King scored 10 points but the Crescent Valley High boys basketball team gave up a 19-0 run to end the first half in a 71-31 loss to Banks in the Wilsonville tournament on Sunday.
The Raiders (1-3) were also done in by 27 turnovers against a Banks team that should be a contender for the 4A title this season.
CV is idle until going to North Salem on Dec. 11.