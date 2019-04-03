AURORA — The Crescent Valley High baseball team stretched its winning streak to 10 games in a row on Tuesday by winning two games played at North Marion High.
The Raiders (10-0) topped Scappoose 11-0 in a game stopped after five innings by the mercy rule. They then blanked 4A power North Marion 4-0 to complete the sweep.
Taylor Holder no-hit North Marion and had 12 strikeouts.
CV hosts West Salem on Tuesday in an endowment game at Tim Wirth Memorial Field. It opens Mid-Willamette Conference action by hosting Corvallis on April 12.
South Eugene 11, Corvallis 0
EUGENE — The Spartans dropped their fifth straight game by falling to 6A South Eugene in a contest stopped in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
Noah Greenblatt doubled and Ethan Hurt singled for the Spartans.
CHS (3-6) concludes nonleague play by hosting Madison on Friday. It opens Mid-Willamette Conference play by hosting North Salem at Taylor Field on Monday.
Philomath 11, Sweet Home 5
PHILOMATH — Philomath evened the Oregon West Conference series by topping the Huskies at PHS.
Philomath (7-4, 1-1) and Sweet Home (6-4-1, 1-1) conclude the series at Sweet Home on Thursday.
Monroe 14, Jefferson 2
MONROE — The Dragons opened Special District 3 action by topping the Lions in a game halted after five innings by the mercy rule.
Monroe (7-1, 1-0) plays at Lowell and Jefferson (2-7, 0-1) hosts Mohawk on Tuesday in each team's next Special District 3 action.
Regis 10, ELCA 0
STAYTON — The Eagles dropped the 2A/1A Special District 3 opener in five innings. ELCA (0-4,0-1) is at Central Linn on Friday.
Softball
PORTLAND — Blake Barbee doubled and singled for South Albany in an 8-0 nonleague loss at David Douglas.
Ellen Beasley pitched a complete game and had six strikeouts for the RedHawks (0-7). South plays a nonleague game at Wilsonville on Friday.
Kennedy 20, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — Kennedy topped Jefferson in the Special District 2 opener for each team. The Lions (1-6, 0-1) resume league play on Thursday by hosting Gervais.
North Douglas 13-10, Monroe 3-0
MONROE — North Douglas swept the Special District 3 doubleheader at MHS. Both games were stopped after six innings. Monroe (1-4, 0-2) resumes league play on April 10 when it hosts Lowell.
Sweet Home 2, Cascade 1
SWEET HOME — The Huskies claimed their Oregon West Conference opener by edging Cascade. Sweet Home (6-4, 1-0) resumes OWC action at Sisters on Thursday.
Track & field
Corvallis’ Ana Bechtel was first and Neveah Bray second in the girls javelin as the Spartans took second behind hoist North Salem in a three-way Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet on Wednesday.
The Spartans finished with 19.5 points while the Vikings had 116.5.
The Corvallis boys did not have any individual winners and placed third with 18 points.
Boys tennis
SALEM — The Corvallis boys tennis team swept North Salem 8-0 with No. 1 singles player Lukas Reinhenobbe earning a 6-3, 6-3 victory in the closest contested match of the dual meet.
Rowan Mosher and Julian Katz picked up singles wins while Max Johnson and Joey Jannsen and Chad Romrell and Kenai Kauffman did not drop a game in winning doubles matched. North Salem forfeited three matches.
The Spartans host Crescent Valley on Thursday.
Girls tennis
The Corvallis girls tennis team cruised to a 7-1 win over North Salem, with the only loss by injury default.
Andrea Leon and Anna Bretl dropped just two games at No.3 doubles and Olivia Fryer-Merlet and Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana dropped just one at No.4 doubles.
West Albany 8, Central 0
West won its Mid-Willamette Conference opener by sweeping the visiting Panthers.
Singles winners were Ceanne Elliott (1), Sarah Aufrancc (2), Morgan Linde (3) and Olivia Friedel (4). Doubles winners were Sarah Howe and Emilia Watts (1), Maggie Berry and Renee Watté (2), Patrizia Alpapara and Avery Nahorniak (3) and Makenna Saunders and Anna Wooton (4).
West travels to South Albany on Thursday.
Girls lacrosse
Maysam Abugrain scored two goals to help the Corvallis girls lacrosse team to a 6-3 win over South Salem on Tuesday.
Daphne Reisdorf, Anna Moore , Juliana Perez and Luciana Paventy also scored for the Spartans, who travel to Crescent Valley for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
Boys lacrosse
SPRINGFIELD — Zachary Cisneros and Diego Ramirez each had three goals to lead the West Albany boys lacrosse team to a 10-7 win at Thurston on Tuesday.
Maverick Lyon had two goals and two assists while Tanner Curr and AJ Valdez both added a goal. Goalie Brennon Leach had seven saves.
West is at Forest Grove on Friday.