HARRISBURG — The offense has been clicking early for the Harrisburg High softball team as the Eagles picked up a nonleague doubleheader sweep of Brookings-Harbor on Saturday.
Harrisburg won the opener 11-1 in five innings, then took the nightcap 13-7 to improve to 4-0.
Jaydah Knox pitched a complete game in the opener while Delaney Buzzard had a solo home run. Cynthia Downs and Hailee Johnson each had two hits.
Buzzard went the distance with in the nightcap with 11 strikeouts while Sydney Gent was 3 for 4.
The Eagles, who have scored in double figures in all four games this season, are at Jefferson on Monday.
Baseball
LEBANON — The Lebanon baseball team improved to 3-0 with a 14-0 nonconference win over Madison at home on Saturday.
The Warriors hit the road for the first time this season when they head to McNary on Wednesday.
Harrisburg 13, Dayton 3
HARRISBURG — Kyle Davis was 3 for 4 with one RBI and four runs scored and Chase Johnson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs as the Eagles picked up their first win of season on Friday.
Davis tossed five innings and allowed just two hits while striking out eight to get the win.
Harrisburg (1-2) is at Jefferson on Monday.