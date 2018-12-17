HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg girls basketball team rolled to a 48-9 nonconference win against Westside Christian.
The Eagles improve to 6-2 on the season.
Harrisburg will take on Sutherlin on Friday at the Elmira Tournament.
Central 65, West Albany 32
INDEPENDENCE — The Bulldogs could not keep pace in the Mid-Willamette Conference road loss.
West Albany has dropped four in a row after starting the season 2-0.
The Bulldogs will try to get back in the win column when they take on St. Mary’s Academy at the Nike Interstate Shootout on Dec. 26 in Lake Oswego.
Chemawa 60, Jefferson 32
SALEM — The Lions dropped the nonconference game on the road.
Jefferson (1-4) hosts the Jefferson Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Lions will play Toledo on Friday and Coquille on Saturday.
Boys basketball
HARRISBURG — Harrisburg fell 71-39 to Westside Christian in a nonconference game.
Harrisburg (1-7) will play Sutherlin on Friday at the Elmira Tournament.
Sweet Home 62, Molalla 54
MOLALLA — The Huskies outlasted Molalla to take the nonconference win.
Sweet Home (8-1) will travel to Elmira on Tuesday.
Chemawa 53, Jefferson 47
SALEM — The Lions couldn’t quite get over the hump in the nonconference road loss.
It was the second straight loss for Jefferson after a 3-0 start.
Jefferson hosts the Jefferson Tournament on Friday and Saturday and will play Toledo on Friday evening.