Zander Harer scored in the 66th minute Thursday to give West Albany a 1-0 nonconference boys soccer win at North Eugene.
Demetry Arellano had the assist on the shot for WA (3-2).
“It was a wet, messy game but we did just enough to get the win,” WA coach Kevin Branigan said. “We will continue to work hard and improve.”
The Bulldogs play at Wilson on Saturday.
Santiam Christian 3, Jefferson 2
The Eagles came back from a 2-0 deficit to take the Special District 3 win at Adair Village.
Ben Galceran scored two goals for Santiam Christian (4-2).
Josh Verdeyen scored the winning goal with under 10 minutes left in the game.
SC plays at Pleasant Hill on Tuesday. Jefferson (0-6) hosts Creswell on Tuesday.
Other scores: Philomath 3, Newport 1; Central Linn 3, La Pine 3; East Linn Christian 3, Creswell 2
Girls soccer
Braedyn McNeely had two goals and an assist to push Philomath to an 8-0 win at Newport in Oregon West Conference play.
Kaili Saathoff added one goal and two assists and Mia Rust two assist for the Warriors (4-2-1, 4-0-1). Philomath plays at Woodburn on Tuesday.
Other scores: Portland Christian 2, Central Linn 0
Volleyball
Corvallis rolled to a three-set home sweep of North Salem for a Mid-Willamette Conference home win.
Scores were 25-15, 25-15, 25-14.
Zaley Bennett was 17 of 18 serving with six aces and 30 assists, Kendal Simmons had eight digs and was 9 of 9 serving with three aces and Ryann Gregg had 16 kills for CHS (7-2, 6-1).
“Everybody got a lot of playing time,” CHS coach Steve Hyre said. “I was able to get everybody into the game and they performed and it was nice to see.”
The Spartans head to the State Preview tournament at Albany Boys and Girls Club on Saturday.
South Albany 3, Crescent Valley 0
Taya Manibusan had 11 kills and eight digs for the host RedHawks in the Mid-Willamette sweep.
Claire Angel added 15 assists and six digs; Brooklyn Willard 15 assists and four digs; Erin Scott 10 digs; and Blake Barbee nine kills for South.
Tais Vega had six kills and nine digs for CV.
The RedHawks (8-3, 5-2) host the State Preview on Saturday and the Raiders (3-8, 2-5) host North Salem on Monday.
West Albany 3, Central 0
Elijah Sanders led a complete team effort with 25 assists and three aces in the Mid-Willamette home win.
Set scores were 25-10, 25-12, 25-14.
Hannah Stadstad added 11 kills, Gracie Boeder four blocks and Sydney Backer 25 assists and three aces.
The Bulldogs (11-0, 7-0) were perfect on serves and had their best serve receive match of the season, coach Kelli Backer said. West goes to the State Preview tournament Saturday.
Santiam Christian 3, Harrisburg 0
Kassie Staton had 20 kills, Josie Risinger 38 assists and Lauryn Penner 21 digs in Santiam Christian's sweep of their Mountain Valley Conference opener on the road.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.
SC (9-0, 1-0) plays at the Mount Hood Tournament on Saturday, while Harrisburg (11-9, 1-1) goes to La Pine next Thursday.
Monroe 3, Oakridge 0
Tyler Warden had eight kills and Ashley Sutton 14 assists and four aces in the the Dragons' Central Valley road win.
Set scores were 25-6, 25-14, 25-12.
Monroe (10-3, 5-1) hosts Jefferson on Tuesday.
Mohawk 3, Alsea 0
Jessica Carlisle had 10 kills, 10 digs and an ace in defeat in the home league match. Bailey Ellis added seven kills, one stuff block and one kill.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-21, 25-17.
Alsea (7-6, 6-1 Mountain West) travels to the McKenzie RPI tournament Saturday and resumes league play Tuesday at home against Crow.
Other scores: Dallas def. Lebanon, 25-16, 25-6, 25-14; Sweet Home def. Sisters, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23; Philomath def. Newport, 25-18, 25-12, 25-8; Scio def. Amity 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21; Central Linn def. Jefferson, 25-13, 25-11, 25-20
Girls water polo
Allie Bates had four goals to lead West Albany to a 14-4 win at South Eugene.
Sam Cuzick, Natalie Baas and Taylor Kelley each added two goals for the Bulldogs, who had just five turnovers. West recorded 24 steals, led by six from Baas and five from Kelley.
The Bulldogs (6-5) next play Sprague on Tuesday at Albany Community Pool.