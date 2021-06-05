Prep roundup: Hamilton leads CV boys past West Albany

Crescent Valley High's Justin Hamilton scored 16 points as the Raiders beat West Albany 56-46 in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game at CV on Friday night.

Michael Grossnicklaus added 12, Noah Dewey 11 and Jake Leibelt nine for the Raiders, who improved to 6-1.

Koby Ruiz had 20 points and LJ Carmichael 13 for West Albany, which fell to 0-9. West Albany will play at South Albany on Tuesday while CV is at Sprague on Monday.

Friday's scores

Boys basketball: Sweet Home 49, Philomath 42; McNary 70, South Albany 60; Regis 65, East Linn Christian 40; Gervais 47, Scio 34

Girls basketball: Crescent Valley 61, West Albany 53; Corvallis 43, Sprague 25; Lebanon 45, McKay 42; Philomath 73, Sweet Home 29; Regis 40, East Linn Christian 37; Gervais 60, Scio 16

Report scores: Report high school scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net. Due to our 9 p.m. press deadline, these roundups typically run a day later in print.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0