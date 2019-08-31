{{featured_button_text}}
Print

Angie Garcia had a hat trick to lead the South Albany girls soccer team rolled to a 10-0 win against Crook County at SAHS.

In addition to Garcia's three goals, Rosalind Alejandre Morales and Alyssa Mendoza both scored twice.

McKenna Platt had a goal and an assist and Cheyenne Freeman and Natalie Alejandre had one goal apiece in the win.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0