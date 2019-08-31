Angie Garcia had a hat trick to lead the South Albany girls soccer team rolled to a 10-0 win against Crook County at SAHS.
In addition to Garcia's three goals, Rosalind Alejandre Morales and Alyssa Mendoza both scored twice.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
McKenna Platt had a goal and an assist and Cheyenne Freeman and Natalie Alejandre had one goal apiece in the win.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.