Prep roundup from May 17

Philomath High's Bailey Bell defeated Christina Nguyen of Marist 6-0, 6-0 then defeated Ariel Tobiason from Cascade 7-5, 6-1 on Monday in the firs day of the 4A state showcase tournament in Roseburg.

Bell, the top seed, will face Elle Christian from Marist in the semifinals on Tuesday when the tournament moves to Marist High.

The fourth-seeded doubles team of Atira Fairbanks and Chloe Jurva defeated Millie Coffman and Lily Hirengen from Klamath Union 6-2, 6-2, then defeated Angelica Valencia and Crystal Hernandez from Tillamook 6-1, 6-3. They will play the top-seeded team of Chloe Kincaid and Courthey Silbenagel from Junction City in the semifinals.

The team of K Bacho and Lily Schell lost to Kenna Coleman and Lynnea Ward from Cascade 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

In boys doubles, the top-seeded team of Nick Stucki and Dylan Bell defeated Carson Eaton and Tai Shibarhara from Estacada 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, then defeated Ethan Cross and Joey Laing from Marist 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. They will face Peyton Tyner and Jack Kiefer of Marist in the semifinals.

In boys singles, Dawson Beckstead lost his first round match against Kai Villano from Marist 6-2, 7-5.

Other scores