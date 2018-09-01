TILLAMOOOK — Sophie Fisher's fifth-place finish helped Crescent Valley High to third in the 5A-6A girls division Saturday at the Ultimook Race Nike Invitational cross-country meet.
Fisher completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 20 minutes, 6.76 seconds. Teammates Sunitha Black (21:43) and Geneva Wolfe (21:51) were 16th and 18th, respectively.
South Albany didn't field a complete team in the 16-team race. Taylor Lewis (24:00) led the RedHawks in 54th.
Sweet Home's Jessy Hart (23:24) was 24th in the 1A-4A girls race. The Huskies were incomplete. Keilana Oxenrider (27:05) was 78th for Santiam Christian, which was 12th of 13 teams.
South Albany's Brady Swanson was 17th (17:57) and Crescent Valley's Blake Byer 24th (18:16) in the 5A-6A boys race. CV was sixth and South ninth of 20 teams.
Sweet Home's Eduardo Martinez-Maya was 48th (19:35) in the 1A-4A boys division. The Huskies were 11th of 26 teams.
Spartans win Southridge tourney
BEAVERTON — Ryann Gregg had 47 kills as Corvallis won three straight matches to take the consolation bracket at the Southridge tournament.
The Spartans swept Grant, Lakeridge and Estacada in best-of-three matches with no more than 14 points scored against them in any set to 25.
Gregg had a .568 hitting percentage. Teammate Kylynn Quinn was 54-of-55 serving with 13 aces. She also had 74 assists and 29 digs.
Nevaeh Bray added 19 kills and 6.5 blocks and Tanya Sisson 18 kills. Malia Johnson and Taylor Quinn were credited with solid serve-receive and back-row play.
Corvallis (4-0, 1-0 Mid-Willamette) returns to conference play Tuesday at West Albany.