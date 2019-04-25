JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls and East Linn Christian boys track and field teams took home first place at a 2A Special District 2 meet on Thursday.
Kira Sabin won the 800 meters in a personal record time of 2 minutes, 37.40 seconds and followed that up with a win in the 3,000 (13:10.4) for Jefferson.
Sierra Reeves also doubled, winning the discus (76 feet, 11 inches) and the shot put (28-3½), as did Sam Schwarz in the 300 hurdles (59.82, PR) and the pole vault (8-3).
Baylie Campau won the high jump (4-8) while Hannah Grantom was second in the pole vault (7-6) and the 100 hurdles (19.09). Nancy Mendoza was second in the 1,500 (6:39.50).
East Linn’s Lilyanne Savage won the 100 hurdles (18.09) and Grace Wilson the javelin (94-7).
Sara Morton was second in the 400 (1:08.33), Sidney Lane second in the 800 (3:10.30), Allison Medford second in the discus (75-0, PR) and Kaitlyn Gaskey second in the javelin (88-5).
On the boys side, East Linn Christian also finished with 103 team points while Jefferson was second with 85.
Aden Aerni set a personal best in winning the 200 (25.13) while Jacob Johns was second in the 100 (12.00, PR) and the 200 (25.15).
Jediah Wasson won the 800 (2:01.60, PR), Christian Wilson the 110 hurdles (16.24), Jaren Bowler the 300 hurdles (43.12, PR) and Ethan Goins the pole vault (11-0). The Eagles won the 400 relay (46.33).
Bowler was second in the 110 hurdles (18.18) and Caleb Vandehey was second in the 1,500 (4:49.20, PR).
Jefferson’s Cesar Sepulveda won the high jump (6-4), long jump (20-8) and the triple jump (42-6). Leon Romo was second in the long jump (20-5, PR) and third in the triple jump (39-2), while Gaven Robertson was second in the triple jump (41-7, PR) and third in the long jump (19-11).
The Lions win the 1600 relay (3:45.44).
Baseball
LOWELL — Dylan Irwin had four hits and drove in four runs and the Monroe High baseball team scored in double figures for the 10th straight game in cruising the to a 15-4 win over Lowell in the 2A/1A Special District 3 game.
Irwin had a double and homer while going 4 for 4 and scoring three runs. Alec Avery had a hit and scored three times and Brody Ballard doubled and drove in two runs for the Dragons.
Monroe (15-1, 9-0) will host Elkton/Yoncalla on Saturday.
South Salem 10, West Salem 3
SALEM — West Albany dropped the nonconference decision at South Salem.
The Bulldogs (9-5) are at Corvallis for a Mid-Willamette Conference game on Friday.
Cascade 7, Sweet Home 6
SWEET HOME — The Huskies lost the close one and fell to the Cougars for the second straight day in Oregon West Conference action.
Sweet Home (11-7, 9-3), which fell into a tie for second with Philomath, is at Sisters on Monday.
Boys tennis
South Albany swept the singles matches and Lebanon won all the doubles matches in Thursday's Mid-Willamette Conference boys tennis dual. But the RedHawks won the tiebreaker on sets won, 9-8.
Charlie Solomon, Jesus Alvarado, Vova Hubenya and Vadim Hubenya picked up singles wins for the RedHawks.
The teams of Tomas de Jong and Josh Moore; Pacey Vorderstrasse and Owen Stellbrink; Toby Byrd and Mark Workman; and Kelton Bruslind and Matthew Ewing won for Lebanon.
South (5-5, 3-4) wraps up MWC play at home Tuesday against Central.
Crescent Valley 4, West Albany 4
Crescent Valley won three of the four singles matches as the Raiders and Bulldogs split their dual 4-4 with CV winning on sets won, 9-8.
Bojan Soskic, Max Solensky and Jacob Eckroth won in singles while Ronny Junkins and Evan Kooyman won the lone doubles match for CV.
Evan Morgenstern won at No. 4 singles for West while the doubles teams of Kyle Rouzaud and Tanner Madsen; Cole Schaffner and Channon Schuerger; and LJ Carmichael and Colby Hanson were victorious.
Philomath 5, Madras 3
The Warriors swept the singles action en route to the league win at home.
Colton Becksteas, Alec Stucki, Dylan Bell and Jeremy Alston were victorious in singles action while the team of Bryce Beeton and Nathaniel Workman won the No. 2 doubles to help the Warriors take the match.
Philomath travels to Estacada for a makeup match on Friday.
Girls tennis
MADRAS — The Philomath girls tennis team picked up a 6-2 win over Madras to remain undefeated at 12-0 overall and 9-0 in league action.
Selah Carlisle, Maddie Melton, Madison Francis and Emma Nelson won their singles matches while the doubles teams of Chloe Jurva and Atira Fairbanks and Kena Bacho and Ashlyn Wulk were victorious.
Philomath will play its last league match Monday hosting Molalla at Ashbrook.
West Albany 8, Crescent Valley 0
Sarah Aufranc rallied from a set down and 2-5 in the second at No. 2 singles to pick up the win and help the Bulldogs to the sweep.
Also winning in singles play were Ceanne Elliott, Morgan Linde and Olivia Friedel. Doubles winners were Sarah Howe and Emilia Watts; Patrizia Alpapara and Maggie Berry; Renee Watte and Avery Nahorniak; and Anna Wooton and Makenna Saunders.
The Bulldogs end their regular season on Tuesday at home against Lebanon.