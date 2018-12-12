LEBANON — Grace Wilson made two free throws with about 35 seconds left and East Linn Christian held off Mohawk, 26-25, Wednesday night for a girls basketball nonleague home win.
Wilson had a team-high 10 points and seven rebounds and Emma Wilson seven points for East Linn.
Mohawk missed after Wilson's two foul shots, but the Eagles missed two free throws. Mohawk's desperation half-court heave was off the mark.
The Eagles (5-2) host Toledo in another nonleague contest Tuesday. East Linn has won five straight after starting the season 0-2.
Boys basketball
SWEET HOME — Sweet Home claimed its fifth straight victory with a 53-34 nonleague home win against Tillamook.
The Huskies, playing for a second consecutive night after beating visiting Scio on Tuesday, are 7-1 and play at Molalla on Monday in another nonleague game.
East Linn Christian 60, Mohawk 35
LEBANON — The Eagles made it four wins in five games with the nonleague home victory.
East Linn (4-3) hosts Toledo on Tuesday in another nonleague contest.